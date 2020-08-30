Boks may make it a rugby Super eight

World champions South Africa are being lined up to replace Japan in the end-of-year Eight Nations tournament.

Bernard Laporte, the World Rugby vice-chairman, has confirmed that the Brave Blossoms will not be taking part in the event that is to replace the customary autumn tours that have been abandoned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Logistical issues resulting from Covid-19 have forced Japan to withdraw, but South Africa could plug the gap left in group two that is currently filled by Scotland, Italy and France and needs a fourth nation.

"The Japanese will not come to Europe. We are looking for a nation to replace them," Laporte told media in France.

"We are in advanced discussions with South Africa. It would be great to be able to face the Springboks, world champions, but it's not yet done."

Group one comprises of Ireland, England, Wales, and Fiji with the pool winners scheduled to face off in a final at Twickenham on December 5.

A Springbok agreement would cast a doubt on their involvement in the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship.

Former Rugby World Cup-winning coach Jake White, now with the Bulls franchise, signalled as much when asked what his plans for rotating players and covering injuries while internationals were away oN RC duty.

“There was a feeling that the Springboks would be leaving to play [in the Rugby Championship] overseas,” White said. “That hasn’t been confirmed either. It could be that [players like] Duane Vermeulen and Trevor Nyakane could be available for the entire Currie Cup season.

“If that is the case it has an impact on how you rotate the players.”

The development comes amid weekend reports in the Daily Telegraph that South Africa's four Super Rugby sides - the Bulls, Stormers, Lions and Sharks - are poised to join an extended Pro14 competition in early 2021.

The proposal was discussed extensively at Friday's South African Rugby Union's General Council meeting of its constituent members, with chief executive Jurie Roux said to be an enthusiastic proponent. Informal discussions on the subject between Roux and his Pro14 counterpart, Martin Anayi, have been ongoing for some time.

The news, which is dependent on the easing of restrictions ­imposed by the Covid pandemic, offers a timely lift to the Pro14, following last week's news that the financially-troubled Southern Kings franchise may be unable to continue playing in the competition.