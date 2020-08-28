All change for Leinster as Madigan gets first start for Ulster

Leinster have changed their entire starting XV for Sunday's Guinness PRO14 game against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium.

Leo Cullen's side had already secured a playoff place before Covid-19 and the shutdown and the Leinster head coach used last week's restart against Munster to give his front-line players what proved to be a highly-competitive runout.

Now, with a semi-final to come, likely against Munster again, Cullen has been able to spread the load to maximum effect with the likes of Jonathan Sexton, Robbie Henshaw, Cian Healy, Scott Fardy and Josh van der Flier all given this weekend off.

Quite the luxury.

Maybe the main disappointment, apart from the realisation that so many top-class players will not be on view, is the fact that Dan Leavy is again not deemed fit enough to make his long-awaited return. It was at the Aviva against Ulster 16 months where he suffered a catastrophic knee injury.

Leinster are well accustomed to mixing and matching in the domestic league and the younger complexion to this side will be balanced in some way by the presence of Rob Kearney at full-back and the trio of Michael Bent, Sean Cronin and Devin Toner up front.

For Ulster there is more continuity after a hugely disappointing performance and defeat to Connacht in Dublin last Sunday. They too are already through to the playoffs but head coach Dan McFarland has given seven of those starters the chance to make some amends here.

Most notable among the new faces is Ian Madigan at ten. The last time he started a game for an Irish province he was wearing Leinster blue, the opposition was Edinburgh and it was April of 2016. This may be a free hit for both sides but it will be a big deal for him.

Australian international Sam Carter will captain Ulster who are technically the home team on Sunday. With Will Addison still absent, Jacob Stockdale gets the nod again at full-back from where he claimed a try against Connacht last week.

The game was given the go-ahead by the IRFU on Thursday after eight Ulster academy players tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

Ulster: J Stockdale; M Faddes, J Hume, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; I Madigan, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, T O’Toole; S Carter, Kieran Treadwell; M Rea, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Leinster: R Kearney; H Keenan, R O'Loughlin, C Frawley, C Kelleher; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; E Byrne, S Cronin, M Bent; D Toner, R Molony; J Murphy, W Connors, M Deegan.

Referee: G Clancy (IRFU).