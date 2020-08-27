Green light for Leinster-Ulster PRO14 clash

Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 derby clash between Leinster and Ulster has been given the all-clear to proceed as scheduled after the latest round of Covid-19 testing produced no positive results from either province.

The Irish Rugby Football Union announced the results on Thursday as Ulster resumed training having suspended rugby activity as a precaution following Wednesday’s statement that eight positive cases had been confirmed in the province, all Ulster academy players.

Others identified as potential close contacts of the eight academy players immediately began self-isolating and have since been tested, the IRFU said, including one member of the senior Ulster squad who received a negative test result but will continue to self-isolate in line with public health advice.

The fresh set of negative results from tests of 155 players and staff members in Leinster and Ulster will be a relief to PRO14 organisers as they plan for the second weekend of games following lockdown, with the Irish provinces due to meet at Aviva Stadium this Saturday evening.

The Ulster cases followed one positive case for a Munster academy player in the week before Irish rugby’s return behind closed doors last weekend. Munster and Connacht meet this Sunday at the Aviva and their players and staff’s latest weekly test results are expected on Thursday evening for the southern province and on Friday for the westerners.

"We have now had two occurrences of Covid and while the primary focus and concern will always be player health it is good to see that the systems and protocols that have been put in place are working,” IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin said.

“We will now use these experiences to refine our systems and protocols as we continue to operate in this new environment."