Pro12 winner Adeolokun to reunite with Pat Lam in Bristol

Former Connacht prop Peter McCabe and wing Niyi Adeolokun have signed short term deals with Bristol Bears.

The duo join Pat Lam’s side until the end of the 2019/20 season as injury cover.

They are joined by Cardiff Blues prop Keiron Assiratti, who has also signed a short term deal.

Adeolokun reunites with Lam who was the winger's coach when Connacht won the Pro12 title in 2016.

The one-cap Ireland winger made 94 appearances for the western province scoring a try in the final of the 2016 title success.

McCabe began his career in Munster before moving to Connacht in 2017, where he made 37 appearances.

Former Wales U20 prop Assiratti has made 39 appearances for the Blues.

“With the unprecedented playing schedule in the Premiership that we face, it’s important to ensure we have plenty of depth and cover in key positions, especially with the midweek fixtures,” Bears coach Lam told the club’s [url=https://www.bristolbearsrugby.com/news/trio-arrive-as-injury-cover-on-short-term-deals/]website[url].

“Losing Max [Lahiff] and John [Afoa] on Tuesday has left us light in the front row, especially with Jake [Armstrong] already unavailable, so we needed cover immediately.

“The guys come straight into our environment and will be working quickly to learn our system and the Bears Team Culture.

"I’d like to thank John Mulvihill at Cardiff for his co-operation in agreeing Keiron’s loan deal.”