Stricken Snyman still has role to play as Munster turn to youth

Niall Scannell believes that RG Snyman can still play an important role for Munster this season, even as the unfortunate second row rehabs from the ACL injury that ended his provincial debut after just seven minutes last weekend.

The South African lock saw a surgeon for the first time on Tuesday and, while no return date has been confirmed as of yet, he now faces a long road back to full fitness after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament against Leinster at the Aviva. It's an incredibly unfortunate and ill-timed setback for the player and the club.

It remains to be seen whether he rehabs in Ireland or in South Africa. Senior coach Stephen Larkham, pointing out that Munster have the best of medical staff available, said that the initial news was "not good" but the player has already reported back into the team's high-performance centre in Limerick.

“I'm actually shocked at his outlook, to be honest,” said Scannell. “He seems to be such a positive guy. We've only known him a few months but that is great to see. He doesn't seem too down about it and he is going to attack this.”

Support will still be needed. Their stricken teammate will need plenty of friends in the coming months and Scannell spoke about a young man who has moved thousands of miles from home and how his new teammates need to be just 'mates' for now and involve him as much as possible whether that be dinners or whatever.

If they can help Snyman then the reverse can be true too.

Munster face Connacht back in Dublin this Sunday and they may need some points to secure a place in the PRO14 playoffs and they will go about it without Jean Kleyn, another lock, who picked up a neck ligament injury last weekend.

Dave Kilcoyne damaged ankle ligaments and will be another marked as unavailable while James Cronin has a slight groin problem and is 'touch and go'. Add in Joey Carbery's longer-term issues and Munster are down bodies in key areas and at a key time.

That may be the case but there will be no replacements drafted in. Larkham made it clear that the province will be relying instead on players who have been homegrown. Youngsters including Ben Healy, Jack Flannery and Jack Crowley were name-checked. So too Josh Wycherley and Liam O'Connor.

Read More Injured Snyman sees surgeon but Munster have no plans to draft in replacements

Scannell accepted the need for senior players to step up and lead in the coming weeks and these are the young players who will need that direction. The same will hold for up and coming second rows Tom Ahern and Paddy Kelly and that's where Snyman's talents, knowledge and experience can still be harnessed

“One hundred per cent, yeah,” said Scannell. “Like I said, RG seems like an unbelievably positive guy and he just wants to contribute to the setup. It's probably one of those things, where personally he is trying to get over a huge disappointment.

“I'm sure as he gets that op and that initial rehab in he will start getting back involved. He will get a hold of a lot more things because he was probably just catching up in terms of lineout and stuff anyway. He will be out on the training park watching us.

“I know it's in his nature anyway. He is going to help those (young) guys out but at the moment I'd imagine it's about getting over that personal disappointment. I'm assuming we are going to see a lot of that kind of input from RG going forward. He seems like he has got a great attitude.”

It's not the role Munster had envisaged for one of their two World Cup winning signings and a man whose talents Scannell describes as “freakish” but it's an all too familiar story for a club that has been cursed by the loss of high-end 'imports' in the past.

Think Christian Cullen, Tyler Blyendaal and Carbery.

“You can't feel too sorry for yourself,” said Scannell. “It has happened. You're right, but... I know this is a terrible answer and not what you're looking for, but you have to move on. I was really excited to see what RG was going to bring. Now we are just going to have to wait."

Meanwhile, Larkham has confirmed that the academy player who tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago has been given the all-clear after completing all the protocols including the designated quarantine period.

“It's just a process now where we have to monitor his return to play. So he was out for 14 (days) and you get knocked around, obviously, with the virus,” said the senior coach.

“Everyone gets affected differently but you get a little bit knocked around and he certainly did. So we've got to make sure we build him back up and that he's right to perform when he gets back in to full training.”