Munster reveal new European kit

Munster Rugby have launched a new Heineken Champions Cup jersey for the 2020/21 campaign.

For the first time, the jersey features two stars above the Munster crest, to mark the 2006 and 2008 European Cup wins.

While the club motto ‘Stand Up And Fight’ embossed on the jersey neckline.

A 'heatmap print' on the front of the shirt honours "the passion and pride of fans from every corner of the world", according to the club.

The kit will make its first appearance at the Aviva Stadium next Sunday for the Guinness PRO14 clash against Connacht.

Munster player Meabh McElligott wearing the new Munster Rugby 2020/21 European adidas kit

Dave Kavanagh, Head of Commercial & Marketing at Munster Rugby, said: “Working closely with our partners Life Style Sports and adidas, we are delighted to reveal our newest European adidas kit, and no doubt our supporters are equally as excited to see the latest jersey.

“Exclusively available to pre-order from Life Style Sports, adidas have once again led the way with their innovative design, capturing the province’s incredible support from around the world in our newest European jersey.

“In what will be a unique occasion, we look forward to seeing the players wearing the new kit earlier than usual when lining out at the Aviva on Sunday.”