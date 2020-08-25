Snyman's cruciate ligament woe confirmed

Massive Munster blow as South African is ruled out for most of 20/21 season
Snyman's cruciate ligament woe confirmed
Snyman takes stock of his injury in the early stages of Saturday's debut against Leinster.
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 09:55 AM
Tony Leen

Munster Rugby has confirmed what many feared - that giant Springbok lock RG Snyman tore his ACL in the early stages on his debut Saturday against Leinster.

The news is a devastating blow for the player and another stroke of cruel misfortune for the province, who have been beset by a number of long-term injuries to key players in recent campaigns.

A Munster spokesperson said today that the South African signing will meet a specialist next ‘to discuss surgery and management’. The province also confirmed that Dave Kilcoyne and Jean Kleyn also ruled out for the immediate future in the wake of the 27-25 loss to Leinster with ankle and neck ligament injuries respectively.

A statement said: "It has been confirmed that the province’s newest debutant, RG Snyman, sustained an ACL tear in the opening minutes of Saturday night’s Guinness PRO14 encounter against Leinster. The lock will meet with the specialist next to discuss surgery and management.

"The squad gathered at the HPC this morning to commence preparations for the Round 15 Guinness PRO14 encounter against Connacht, with players and coaches taking part in the next phase of the IRFU’s routine PCR testing."

