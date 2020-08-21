Conan returns to Leinster backrow for Munster clash

Jack Conan will make his first start of the season for a Leinster side captained by Johnny Sexton for the Guinness PRO14 restart clash with Munster at Aviva Stadium on Saturday (7:35pm).

Leinster will be embarking on their first game since February 28, when they extended their unbeaten start to 2019-20 with a win over Glasgow Warriors at the RDS Arena.

A home semi-final back at the Aviva on September 4-6 is already assured for Leo Cullen’s side, who hold an 18-point lead over Ulster at the top of PRO14 Conference A but the Leinster boss pulled few punches with his selection for this interprovincial derby to be played behind closed doors.

Conan returns to the back row after recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in training with Ireland at the World Cup in Japan last October and makes his first appearance for the province since the 2019 PRO14 final win over Glasgow at Celtic Park 15 months ago.

Starting at No.8, he joins fellow Irish internationals Josh van Flier at openside and Caelan Doris in his first start for Leinster at blindside with Will Connors and Max Deegan named as back-row replacements in a 6/2 split on the bench between forwards and backs.

Ireland U20 Grand Slam winner Ryan Baird is chosen for his first interpro start and partners Australian veteran Scott Fardy in a second-row match-up with Munster debutant RG Snyman and Billy Holland while the front row comprises Ireland trio Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher at hooker and Andrew Porter at tighthead with no sign of Tadhg Furlong in the line-up or among the replacements as Michael Bent covers for Porter.

Ireland skipper Sexton leads Leinster from fly-half in half-back partnership with Luke McGrath while Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose reunite in the centres. Jordan Larmour starts at full-back in a back three alongside wings Dave Kearney and James Lowe.

LEINSTER: J Larmour; D Kearney, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton - captain, L McGrath; C Healy, R Kelleher, A Porter; R Baird, S Fardy; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: S Cronin, E Byrne, M Bent, D Toner, W Connors, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, M Deegan.