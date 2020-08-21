Aki reaches century mark as Connacht and Ulster bring out the big guns

Bundee Aki has been a central cog in the Ireland team since qualifying under the residency rule in 2017 but the 30-year old's service to the Connacht cause has been just as pivotal.

That will be franked on Sunday when he lines out for the 100 th time with the province.

The Kiwi arrived in Galway in 2014 and has proven to be one of the most successful of the project players of the last decade, not least in 2016 when Connacht won the Guinness PRO12 and he was named player of the season in the competition.

Aki will be part of a particularly strong Connacht team as they return to the field for the first time in six months this weekend. Alex Wootton, on loan from Munster, and Academy graduate Peter Sullivan are both set to make debuts after being named on the wings.

They form a back three with John Porch who slots in at full-back. Tom Farrell will partner Aki in the centre with the Irish international pairing of Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty forming a formidable half-back partnership.

Finlay Bealham makes a welcome return to the front row after a serious injury suffered against Edinburgh in February. He will have the similarly experienced pair of Denis Buckley and Dave Heffernan on either side of him.

Ultan Dillane and Gavin Thornbury make up the second row with Eoghan Masterson, captain Jarrad Butler and Paul Boyle filling out the back row. Connacht are all but mathematically out of contention for a PRO14 playoff spot as play resumes but Ulster are much better off.

Secure two points from their upcoming games against the western province and Leinster and they will make the knockout stage and they too have named a noticeably strong side with Billy Burns getting the nod over Ian Madigan at ten.

Burns was the man in possession of the jersey when the season stalled and he gets the opportunity to maintain that state of affairs with Madigam, newly-arrived from Bristol, on the bench alongside former Munster nine Alby Mathewson.

John Cooney partners Burns at half-back while Jacob Stockdale continues at full-back where he will be flanked by Louis Ludik and Craig Girloy. Stuart McCloskey has 21-year old James Hume for company in the midfield.

Rob Herring,Jack McGrath and Marty Moore make up up an Irish international front row, Alan O’Connor will partner with Kieran Treadwell in the second row, while Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee are the loose forwards.

The game kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

CONNACHT: J Porch; P Sullivan, T Farrell, B Aki, A Wootton; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; U Dillane, G Thornbury; E Masterson, J Butler, P Boyle.

Replacements: J Murphy, J Duggan, J Aungier, N Murray, C Oliver, S Kerins, C Dean, T Daly.

ULSTER: J Stockdale; C Gilroy, J Hume, S McCloskey, L Ludik; B Burns, J Cooney; J McGrath, R Herring, M Moore; A O'Connor, K Treadwell; N Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: A McBurney, E O’Sullivan, T O’Toole, S Carter, M Rea, A Mathewson, I Madigan, M Lowry.