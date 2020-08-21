Actions allowed to speak louder than words for Irish rugby players this weekend 

Irish rugby players have been given the right to express themselves as they choose during a pre-game “Unity Moment” against racism at Guinness PRO14 games this weekend.

Leinster play Munster on Saturday evening at Aviva Stadium with Connacht facing Ulster the following afternoon at the same venue as the 2019-20 PRO14 season resumes following a six-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The league announced the implementation of “two occurrences” prior to kick-off in all games across the five-nation competition, beginning with Friday night’s all-Italian clash between Benetton and Zebre in Treviso.

There will be a “moment’s silence” observed to mark the loss of life suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic and to honour frontline workers, followed by a “Unity Moment”.

In a statement, the PRO14 said its purpose would be “to demonstrate that rugby stands united against racism and to emphasise the game’s core values of solidarity and respect”.

“Players will stand in a circular formation and during this time they are free to express themselves in a manner they deem appropriate. This Unity Moment will underline the message of Rugby Against Racism across the territories that encompass the Guinness PRO14.” Increased engagement with the spirit of the Black Lives Matter movement since the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota earlier this summer has been seen in numerous professional sports across the world with English football’s Premier League introducing the taking of a knee by all players and match officials pre-kick-off for the conclusion of its 2019-20.

The PRO14 approach follows the lead taken in England when Premiership rugby resumed last weekend and players were permitted to make their own decision on taking a knee, a gesture initiated by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the US national anthem prior to San Francisco 49ers games as a protest against police brutality against African Americans.

The English Premiership’s stance was not without controversy after several players chose to stand, leading to South Africa’s sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to question the decision of a number of players from his country playing in England not to take a knee. All players wore “Rugby Against Racism” t-shirts during the pre-game initiative but some chose to remain standing, including Sale’s Springbok lock Lood de Jager, the parent of an adopted black child.

De Jager explained that his Christian beliefs, shared by many of his fellow South African players, meant he should only go down on one knee before God. England and Saracens Tongan-born star Billy Vunipola stood but his brother Mako knelt before their game with the former telling a podcast his religious beliefs also precluded him from kneeling given reports of bibles being burned during BLM protests in Portland, Oregon.

The IRFU, its four provinces, and Rugby Players Ireland endorsed the PRO14 measures on Friday, saying they wished to “underline our on-going commitment to offering a game for all, with messaging and support through #RugbyAgainstRacism across the opening weekend of the returning Guinness PRO14.

“We believe that rugby can transcend barriers and difference of race, gender, religion and sexual orientation.

“Through the IRFU Spirit of Rugby programme, we seek to promote the core values of the game – Respect, Inclusivity, Integrity, Fun and Excellence and educate those within the game about their rights and responsibilities on and off the field.

“This weekend we will use #RugbyAgainstRacism at matches and across our digital platforms to underline that racism has no place in our sport, or in society.”