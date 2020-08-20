Provinces record all clear in latest round of Covid tests

There will have been huge relief at Munster Rugby after the IRFU reported zero positive results on Thursday from last Monday’s round of Covid-19 testing.

There was trepidation within the province given the PCR testing of players and staff at all four provinces followed last week’s positive test from an academy player, which forced not just him but six other players into self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

It is understood four of those members of Munster’s wider training squad have since been confirmed as close contacts of the player who tested positive and is now on the mend and asymptomatic.

With Irish rugby set to resume on Saturday when Leinster host Munster in a Guinness PRO14 derby behind closed doors at Aviva Stadium, further positive tests would have been a real concern about the viability of the restart.

As it stands, the Munster academy player has been the only positive in 915 tests since squad training resumed at the end of June. This week’s PCR testing of 308 players, staff and match officials, all negatives, means staff and players have been cleared to enter the next phase of their return to rugby, with Connacht meeting Ulster at the Aviva on Sunday.

Players and staff are now to be tested each match week and IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin said: "I would like to acknowledge the incredible work of the medical teams, support staff, coaches and players in the provinces who have fully committed to the COVID protocols at their High Performance Centres and have enabled the return of professional rugby this weekend.

“Supporters can be assured that we will all continue to work hard to ensure that professional rugby continues to adhere to strict COVID protocols."