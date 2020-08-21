Andy Friend has high hopes for Oliver's Connacht chapter

Andy Friend believes Conor Oliver is ready to become a powerful member of Connacht’s back row following his summer move from Munster.

Flanker Oliver and fellow 24-year-old Sammy Arnold moved from Munster in search of more game time having both experienced injury-hit spells with the southern province that limited playing opportunities.

Oliver made his debut as an academy player in 2016 and went on to make 28 senior appearances. Connacht head coach Friend believes Oliver now has the age and experience to make the most of his new beginnings in Galway as his side prepares to close out their Guinness PRO14 campaign with games against Ulster this Sunday and Munster seven days later.

“What Conor brings you is that fetching ability and he’s tough. He’s really impressed players since he’s come in. It’s a fresh start for him, a new opportunity and when you get those blokes who are a couple of years older and a little wiser and know themselves and their bodies a little bit more, they can become really, really powerful for you.

“He’s shown us there’s a real edge and quality to his game and he’s really keen to get that starting jersey.”

Oliver is not the only Connacht player champing at the bit to play again at the first opportunity post-lockdown. Ireland prop Finlay Bealham said: "Everyone is praying for a bit of rugby, it's been a long time.

"We've had a good block of training and everyone is putting their hands up. I think that's the most important thing, lads are pushing each other in their respective positions and that brings the standard higher and higher. Lads have to perform."

Bealham has been impressed by Connacht’s new signings, including another back-rower, New Zealander Abraham Papali'i, signed from Bay of Plenty having played rugby league in Australia’s NRL with the Sydney Roosters.

"All the boys are going well, it's great to have lads come in and it's been a bit disjointed pre-season- I didn't get to see half the boys until about week three or four, but it's great to have guys come in and add value to the squad.

"Abraham is a big physical specimen, I try and avoid him when we do contact stuff!

"He has that X-factor, that carrying physicality.

"He's a big boy, I know he's had his highlights on Youtube but he's brought a lot of that to training here.

"Everyone’s been going 'wow, this guy's a physical specimen’. He's a big, big, big son of a gun. I'm looking forward to seeing him in a Connacht shirt and him getting a big carry or two or three or four or five."