Van Graan: 'It wasn’t great news but Joey Carbery is very positive'

Joey Carbery has been assured Munster and Ireland “have got his back” after the exciting fly-half suffered yet another injury setback on his road back to full fitness.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan revealed that on Monday he, Ireland boss Andy Farrell, and IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora had met with the 24-year-old playmaker to discuss the latest assessment from a specialist who said the ankle injury he initially suffered against Italy last summer required an indefinite period of time away from rugby.

Carbery was selected for the World Cup campaign in Japan but only managed 68 minutes off the bench in games against the hosts, Samoa, and New Zealand. After a return to Munster colours against his former province Leinster off the bench, he started on January 3 against Ulster and played 80 minutes before then requiring wrist surgery.

His recoveries from procedures on both the ankle and wrist prompted Munster medical staff in March to rule him out for the rest of the 2019-20 season but the Covid-19 lockdown gave Carbery a shot at returning for the Guinness PRO14 restart this weekend. That was then moved back to September and Monday’s announcement means he will continue to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

“Joey Carbery will not be available for an indefinite period of time,” a Munster statement read. “Following his latest meeting with the specialist, the 24-year-old playmaker has been advised to take further steps in rehabilitating his ankle, and to delay his return to rugby.”

Speaking during Munster’s online media session ahead of Saturday’s first game back against Leinster at Aviva Stadium, head coach Van Graan said of the latest Carbery setback: “The most important thing at play is Joey.

“He’s been working very hard on his rehab and he’s done everything that the medical team asked him to do. Unfortunately, in the next step of his rehab, he went to the specialist again and it wasn’t great news.

Firstly, it’s important we look after him. Joey is very positive, and he has been ever since the first time I’ve met him.

“Together with David and Andy we met up and reassured him we’ve got his back. Munster and the IRFU are with him on his journey to a full recovery. He’s out for an indefinite time so we’ll take it day by day with him now until he returns.”

Asked whether Carbery would require further surgery, the Munster boss replied: “I’m not a medical person. We’ll look after him every step of the way. I wouldn’t want to speculate any further on the matter.

“Joey’s very important not only to Munster but to Irish rugby so it’s important we look after him for the long months ahead.

“Joey's a quality man. He's got a real positive outlook on life. Out of everyone that's disappointed, he'll be the guy most excited to fight his way back. This will take time, but he's got a lot of good support.”

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony emphasised the support that would be coming Carbery’s way from his teammates.

“It’s disappointing for Joey,” O’Mahony said.

It’s disappointing as a player and friend, not to be playing alongside someone of his calibre, his quality of rugby… I’m just disappointed for him. But he’s a resilient young fella. He’s more than capable of getting through his rehab, it’s just a bit longer than he thought.

“He’s prepared to do what it takes to get himself back fit. We’re all there to give him a hand whenever he needs it and back him up. It’s disappointing not to have him involved. The impact he has is second to none.”

In the earlier Munster statement, Carbery said: “It’s an incredibly frustrating time at the moment, but I am making good progress over the last couple of weeks.

“Even though the ankle isn’t where it needs to be just yet, I’ve full confidence it will heal and be pain-free soon, and I will be back better than ever. I just need time right now.

“I’d like to say thank you to the IRFU and Munster for their continued support and for having my back throughout it all.

“I’d also like to thank my girlfriend Robyn and my family for always being there when I need them.

“Lastly, to the fans, I’m so excited to get back out in front of you guys. It’s going to be such an exciting season ahead and I cannot wait to see where we can go as a squad. Hopefully, we will all be back in Thomond Park soon together.”

There was some positive news for Van Graan on Monday with versatile Ireland forward Tadhg Beirne resuming team training this week following a low-grade leg injury but full-back Mike Haley (calf), centre Dan Goggin (ankle), and new signing from Leinster, tighthead prop Roman Salanoa (abdominal), are all unavailable alongside Carbery for this weekend.