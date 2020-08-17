Munster coronavirus case now asymptomatic as Reds return to training

Munster’s squad returned to their High Performance Centre for a fresh round of Covid-19 testing on Monday as the province’s medical staff monitored the progress of their first confirmed case.

Johann van Graan’s preparations for Saturday night’s restart, a Guinness PRO14 derby with unbeaten defending champions Leinster behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium have been disrupted since an academy player tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

He had been self-isolating since first developing symptoms the previous Sunday while six other players, including a senior professional, also began a similar process while it was established whether or not they had been close contacts of the initial case, a member of the wider training squad.

Training was cancelled last Thursday and the HPC in Limerick was also off-limits on Friday with team and unit meetings taking place remotely online.

Van Graan’s squad returned to the HPC on Monday morning as players and staff underwent a third scheduled round of PCR testing. The previous rounds across the four provinces and national sevens squads had produced no positives and 607 negatives.

Munster said the academy player who did test positive for Covid-19 was now asymptomatic now and was continuing to be monitored. Once his isolation period is complete he will follow a graduated return to rugby.

“The HSE have contacted all potential close contacts and the six players who were advised to self-isolate by the province have commenced the testing process,” Munster added. “All results received to-date have been negative. The players are all asymptomatic and continue to self-isolate.”