Isa Nacewa: No excuses for slow start when provinces resume

Isa Nacewa believes teams can have no excuses if they fail to fire on their return to rugby in the coming weeks.

The former Leinster captain has seen first-hand how most of New Zealand's Super Rugby sides clicked into gear when the Aotearoa tournament began. The standard throughout the domestic championship has been breathtakingly high.

The English Premiership got back underway last weekend with an unimpressive Harlequins-Sale game the first under the microscope on Friday evening. The provinces will rejoin the carousel next weekend in the Aviva Stadium.

First up will be Leinster and Munster on the Saturday evening. Ulster and Connacht will come together at the same venue the next day. The last Guinness PRO14 game to be played this season was a Dragons-Benetton encounter at Rodney Parade on March 6th.

“The whole S&C and medical side of players' well-being and management would have been huge during their time away from the game and (players have had) 175 days to get your head around things and prepare,” said Nacewa from his home outside Auckland. “From a Leinster and Munster point of view, what better way to come back than with the best game of the season?

“That's a lot of time to prepare for a match and get over any niggles that you have and then even get some positive gains physically and mentally, a lot of time to manage all the uncertainty and the distractions that are going on and also to upskill on some tactics.

“You would be making excuses if you couldn't hit the ground running. You don't get second chances in a Leinster-Munster week, which is a good thing. From a fan's point of view it will be great to open a damn can of Guinness and enjoy a game of rugby.”

New Zealand's Covid-19 experience has been very different to so many others, Ireland included, and the initial success in keeping the virus at bay allowed for rugby not just to return but to do so in front of packed stadia up and down the country.

That picture has been tainted recently with a rise in cases, centred on a cluster in the Auckland area, which prompted authorities to call off the game between the Crusaders, who had already claimed the title, and the Blues.

“The last game, had it been able to go ahead, would have been sensational: a packed-out, 46,000 at Eden park for a Blues-Crusaders match,” said Nacewa. “They haven't had that since 2003 so that wasn't ideal for the Blues.

“The Crusaders were smart enough to win the competition as quick as possible, which are lines only the Crusaders would think along. From a well-being, a mental point of view, to have some really good sport to watch and distract you from what's going on in the world was such a positive.”

The speed with which the virus situation can change was apparent last Tuesday when, in response to the country's first infections in 102 days, prime minister Jacinda Ardern introduced a temporary lockdown of Auckland's 1.7m residents which has since been extended.

“We always knew there was the possibility to go back up a level but when you are back in the swing of things and everything is going normal you never really think of going back up but it did happen and now we're in it...

“Honestly, we've been in it before so it doesn't seem as much of a hurdle as last time and after the initial shock and panic of restocking the shelves and getting some supplies and closing up shop at work and getting home, everyone has adjusted far better this time around.

“It was pretty extreme though, going from normality back into this Covid thing again. It's almost a sense of, 'do we actually think we can squash his or is it always going to be around?' That's one of the questions people are asking themselves now.

“It is going to be such a strain on businesses in particular. Some of them only just made it through the last one and were back up in the run of things and now this is going to be whammy and hit everyone again. We just truck on and get on with it.”