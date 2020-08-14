Joshua Brennan, son of Trevor, gets Toulouse call-up

The 18-year-old second row is set to make his senior club debut Friday night
Joshua Brennan, included in the Toulouse squad for Friday's pre-season game against Beziers.
Friday, August 14, 2020 - 15:02 PM
James Harrington

Joshua Brennan, son of former Ireland international Trevor, is in the squad for Toulouse's preseason opener at Beziers Friday night.

The 18-year-old second row is set to make his senior club debut as one of 34 players named by coach Ugo Mola for the match against the ProD2 outfit at Stade Raoul Barriere.

He lines up in a young side that features two teenage scrum-halves - highly rated 19-year-old Baptist Germain and 18-year-old Théo Idjellidaine - as well as fellow lock Emmanuel Meafou (22), winger Nelson Epée (19), and 21-year-old backrow Arthur Vignolles.

The selection indicates the 6ft 6in lock is very much in Mola's plans for the season. Toulouse are expected to mine the club's academy ranks heavily, with a raft of senior players likely to be on international duty for long periods of the campaign.

The squad also includes a smattering of full France internationals in Cyril Baille, Thomas Ramos, Julian Marchand, Sofiane Guitoune, and François Cros.

Having come up through the Toulouse academy like his older brother Daniel, Brennan - who captained France u18s against Ireland in 2019 - played three times for France u20s in the ill-fated 2020 Six Nations and had been named in Les Bleus' squad for the match against Ireland in March that was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beziers, meanwhile, feature two Irish players in their ranks - one-time Munster lock John Madigan, and ex-Ireland, Leinster, Connacht and London Irish tighthead Jamie Hagan.

The 6pm kick-off will be the first rugby match played in France since Toulon beat Stade Francais by a single point at Stade Mayol 166 days ago.

