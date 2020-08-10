Munster's World Cup winners could feature against Leinster

Munster have welcomed back seven players from injury as preparations step up a gear for the Guinness PRO14 restart against Leinster in 12 days but there are now fitness doubts over forward duo Tadhg Beirne and Roman Salanoa.

World Cup-winning new signing Damian de Allende was among the septet to return to full training under head coach Johan van Graan at the province's High Performance Centre in Limerick on Monday, the South African centre having recovered from a groin injury. It means the Reds may be able to field both their summer Springbok signings, De Allende and giant lock RG Snyman, at the earliest opportunity when the 2019-20 campaign resumes in abbreviated form with a penultimate-round interprovincial derby clash against defending champions Leinster on August 22.

Also back in harness was Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne following a calf issue, fellow loosehead Jeremy Loughman (thigh), second-row duo Jean Klein (thigh) and Fineen Wycherley (thigh), as well as back-rower Gavin Coombes following an illness.

Munster already look sure to be without fly-half Joey Carbery (wrist/ankle), full-back Mike Haley (calf) and centre Dan Goggin (ankle) for the trip to Aviva Stadium, when the season resumes behind closed doors but van Graan may also be without Ireland lock/flanker Beirne and tighthead prop Salanoa.

Beirne was described in Munster’s squad update issued on Monday as having picked up a low-grade leg injury while Salanoa, who joined from Leinster during the summer, has an abdominal injury. Both players are said to be rehabbing with the medical department.