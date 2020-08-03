James Ryan ruled out for up to 12 weeks

James Ryan ruled out for up to 12 weeks
James Ryan , rugby international . Potograph Moya Nolan
Monday, August 03, 2020 - 14:09 PM
Colm O’Connor

Ireland international James Ryan faces a three-month lay-off from rugby after sustaining a  shoulder injury in training with Leinster.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen this afternoon confirmed that Ryan has undergone 'a procedure to address the issue' and he expects the player to be out of action for up to 10-12 weeks.

The news is a huge blow to the province ahead of this month's restart of the Guinness PRO14 competition and more importantly a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final refixture against Saracens in the Aviva Stadium on September 19. 

The 24-year-old will also then face a race to be fit for the recommencement of the Six Nations with Ireland to face Italy on October 24th and France a week later to conclude the tournament which was stalled due to the coronarvirus lockdowns.

Cullen has other concerns to contend with as the coach also reported that Adam Byrne suffered a hamstring injury and is due to have a procedure this week. He will be out of action for up to 12 weeks.

One positive note for both the Leinster and Irish camps is that Dan Leavy is continuing to integrate gradually into rugby training after a significant multi-ligament knee injury.

Leinster chiefs also confirmed that James Lowe returned to training last week having followed all government health advice and guidelines upon his arrival back into the country from New Zealand.

More in this section

JCUCCRugbyFeature02 New lessons reaping rewards for savvy Brian Walsh and UCC 
Ireland Rugby Press Conference Green light for Ireland’s Six Nations finale
Jacob Stockdale scores a try despite Damian McKenzie and Aaron Smith 17/11/2018 Aviva Stadium at 10: The long road to the first game and what the next decade might hold

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up