James Ryan ruled out for up to 12 weeks

Ireland international James Ryan faces a three-month lay-off from rugby after sustaining a shoulder injury in training with Leinster.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen this afternoon confirmed that Ryan has undergone 'a procedure to address the issue' and he expects the player to be out of action for up to 10-12 weeks.

The news is a huge blow to the province ahead of this month's restart of the Guinness PRO14 competition and more importantly a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final refixture against Saracens in the Aviva Stadium on September 19.

The 24-year-old will also then face a race to be fit for the recommencement of the Six Nations with Ireland to face Italy on October 24th and France a week later to conclude the tournament which was stalled due to the coronarvirus lockdowns.

Cullen has other concerns to contend with as the coach also reported that Adam Byrne suffered a hamstring injury and is due to have a procedure this week. He will be out of action for up to 12 weeks.

One positive note for both the Leinster and Irish camps is that Dan Leavy is continuing to integrate gradually into rugby training after a significant multi-ligament knee injury.

Leinster chiefs also confirmed that James Lowe returned to training last week having followed all government health advice and guidelines upon his arrival back into the country from New Zealand.