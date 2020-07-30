Clean bill of health for Munster and Leinster players 

Leinster and Munster players are set to make a graduated return to contact training after receiving a clean bill of health in the latest series of coronavirus tests.

153 players and staff were tested in the latest phase of PCR tests across the two provinces with zero positive results.

IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin commented, "The second round of PCR testing is now complete ahead of the graduated return to contact.

"The players and staff will continue to undergo daily medical screening and assessment.

"The next phase of testing will take place ahead of the Guinness PRO14 fixtures in August."

The news is in stark contrast to latest figures from England where four Premiership rugby players have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of coronavirus testing.

It is not known how many different clubs the positive results came from, with a fifth positive case recorded by an unknown member of staff.

Just under 850 tests were carried out on Monday at all 12 Premiership clubs in the fourth round of testing since training resumed in early July.

The previous week's results saw just two positive tests for players.

The Premiership season is set to resume after a five-month break on 14 August.