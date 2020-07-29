Andrew Conway: Why Munster must treat every game as knockout

"There’s obviously some sort of reason that we’re not getting over those semi-finals and finals"
Andrew Conway: Why Munster must treat every game as knockout
Munster's Andrew Conway at the annoucement that Pinergy has re-branded to strengthen its core offering as an energy with insight supplier. To celebrate, Munster fans across Ireland can enter a competition for the chance to “fanergise” the Munster Rugby team by giving them a virtual team talk, ahead of their first game back against Leinster in the Guinness Pro14. Picture: Dan Sheridan, Inpho
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 13:13 PM
Simon Lewis

Munster will be treating the season restart as do-or-die knockout rugby, and Andrew Conway believes that could be just the trick to curing his province’s trophy drought.

Conway, 29, has started and lost five semi-finals and a final with Munster in the last three seasons as the Reds’ bid for a first piece of silverware since 2011 have come up short.

They stand on the brink once again with the Guinness PRO14 2019-20 campaign set to resume on August 22 with two regular-season rounds of interprovincial derbies against Leinster and Connacht before heading straight into the play-offs.

And while Conway accepts it is the same scenario for everyone involved as rugby finally emerges from a five-month Covid-19 lockdown he recognises there will be no second chances if Munster are to secure a shot at the title.

“There’s no point pretending any differently,” Conway said Wednesday. “It’s strange for everyone though. It’s strange for you, strange for me, for Leinster, for Connacht, whoever. So we’re all in this mad boat together and you just adapt.

“|We’re treating it more that we’re going straight back into knockout rugby and that will be in our mindset, which is probably different to what we’re used to. But it’s probably something that we do have to change our mindset on to start having more success in knockout rugby further down the line.

“There’s obviously some sort of reason that we’re not getting over those semi-finals and finals and I think this has been a good place for the coaches to have a think over that and see why.

“Treating games across the board as knockout rugby consistently is probably a good place to start so when you get to the knockout part it’s not this monster that you’ve built up. It’s the same as last week, the same as September, October. So that’s where we’re at.” 

Playing unbeaten champions Leinster first up at an empty Aviva Stadium is quite the challenge to kick off the restart and Conway, who was speaking as a Pinergy ambassador to celebrate the energy supplier’s re-brand and the return of competitive Irish rugby, added: “That’s a tough game. Any time you play Leinster, no matter what team Leinster put out, it’s a tough game for anyone in the world at this stage. But it’s exciting and we’ll be confident because we have a good team now too.

“We’ve got a few great additions and hopefully we’ll get a few lads back who have been out for key moments and then we’ll see what happens on the day.

“But it is very exciting, and nervous at the same time. Whenever you haven’t played for such a long period of time the mind is a funny thing, it can play tricks on you, but you’ve just got to embrace all these mad thoughts that go through your head and put the work in, and then once you’re there on the day you’ve done the work then. You can crack into it."

More in this section

Bundee Aki and Andy Friend 28/8/2018 Andy Friend resigned to being without Connacht's big name stars
Munster Rugby Squad Training and Press Conference Tadhg Beirne completes rehab as Ireland trio return for Munster
Anne O'Leary and Jamie Heaslip_B&I Lions and Vodafone 2.jpg Vodafone to be front and centre on Lions tour to South Africa

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up