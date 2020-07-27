Vodafone to be front and centre on Lions tour to South Africa

Vodafone (Ireland and UK) will be the lead partner for the 2021 British & Irish Lions Tour of South Africa.

As lead partner, Vodafone’s logo will be displayed on the front of the Lions’ shirt. Vodafone will also provide communications technology during the tour and will also provide technical support for training and player performance..

In September 2019, Vodafone Ireland signed an extension agreement to be principal sponsor of the Irish rugby team and communications partner to the IRFU until 2024. The agreement also saw Vodafone become the official sponsor of the IRFU Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

Anne O’Leary, Vodafone Ireland CEO said: “Vodafone Ireland has had a proud association with Irish rugby since 2016 and we are delighted to further extend our rugby sponsorship to incorporate the British & Irish Lions in 2021. Vodafone and the Lions are united by a shared passion and commitment to connect people to each other and the things they love - in this case, the highly anticipated Tour against the world champions."

Warren Gatland, Head Coach for the British & Irish Lions, added: "The key to a successful Lions Tour is about players coming together quickly and staying united behind one common goal – to win a Test series against the World Champions in South Africa. I cannot think of a brand that knows more about bringing people together than Vodafone. I am sure they will play an important role in supporting the team on and off the pitch, as well as ensuring the Tour is a unique experience for all Lions supporters.”

The partnership will be amplified through a multi-platform campaign using the hashtag #unitethepride