Vodafone to be front and centre on Lions tour to South Africa

Vodafone to be front and centre on Lions tour to South Africa
Anne O’Leary, Vodafone Ireland CEO and former Lion, Jamie Heaslip
Monday, July 27, 2020 - 11:00 AM
Colm O’Connor

Vodafone (Ireland and UK) will be the lead partner for the 2021 British & Irish Lions Tour of South Africa.

As lead partner, Vodafone’s logo will be displayed on the front of the Lions’ shirt. Vodafone will also provide communications technology during the tour and will also provide technical support for training and player performance..

In September 2019, Vodafone Ireland signed an extension agreement to be principal sponsor of the Irish rugby team and communications partner to the IRFU until 2024. The agreement also saw Vodafone become the official sponsor of the IRFU Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

Anne O’Leary, Vodafone Ireland CEO said: “Vodafone Ireland has had a proud association with Irish rugby since 2016 and we are delighted to further extend our rugby sponsorship to incorporate the British & Irish Lions in 2021. Vodafone and the Lions are united by a shared passion and commitment to connect people to each other and the things they love - in this case, the highly anticipated Tour against the world champions."

Warren Gatland, Head Coach for the British & Irish Lions, added: "The key to a successful Lions Tour is about players coming together quickly and staying united behind one common goal – to win a Test series against the World Champions in South Africa. I cannot think of a brand that knows more about bringing people together than Vodafone. I am sure they will play an important role in supporting the team on and off the pitch, as well as ensuring the Tour is a unique experience for all Lions supporters.” 

The partnership will be amplified through a multi-platform campaign using the hashtag #unitethepride

More in this section

A general view of the Aviva Stadium ahead of the game 8/2/2020 World Rugby announces calendar for Six Nations and autumn internationals
Wayne Pivac file photo Wales’ 2020 fixtures to be away with Principality Stadium to remain a hospital
Munster v Leinster - Guinness PRO14 Round 9 August 22 date for Leinster v Munster PRO14 restart

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up