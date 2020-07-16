European Rugby chiefs lay out roadmap for Champions Cup quarter-finals

Leinster will face Saracens in the first of the rescheduled European Champions Cup quarter-finals at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, September 19.

Tournament organisers EPCR today announced their new dates and times for the outstanding fixtures which were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leinster and champions Saracens will start the action at 3pm before ASM Clermont Auvergne and Racing 92 go head-to-head at Stade Marcel-Michelin later that afternoon at 5.30pm (Irish time).

Then on Sunday, September 20, four-time winners Toulouse host Ulster at Le Stadium (12.30pm, Irish time) while Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints complete the last-eight ties at Sandy Park at 5.30pm.

All matches will be subject to government guidelines and restrictions with EPCR prioritising the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials, media, supporters, and the wider rugby community.

A decision on attendances will be made in due course.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP quarter-finals (All kick-offs Irish time)

Saturday 19 September

QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium (3pm), BT Sport.

QF 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin (5.30pm), BT Sport.

Sunday 20 September.

QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster, Le Stadium (12.30pm), BT Sport, Channel 4, Virgin Media.

QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints, Sandy Park (5.30pm), BT Sport .

Semi-final 1 - winner of QF 1, Leinster v Saracens, will play the winner of QF 2, ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92.

Semi-final 2 - winner of QF 3, Toulouse v Ulster, will play the winner of QF 4, Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints.

(Matches to be played on 25/26/27 September).

2020 Heineken Champions Cup final: Weekend 16/17/18 October (venue TBC).

CHALLENGE CUP quarter-finals

Friday 18 September.

QF 4: Bristol Bears v Dragons, Ashton Gate Stadium (7.45pm), BT Sport.

Saturday 19 September.

QF 3: Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby, Stade Chaban-Delmas (12.30pm), BT Sport.

QF 1: Toulon v Scarlets, Stade Félix Mayol (8pm), BT Sport

Sunday 20 September.

QF 2: Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique, Welford Road (3pm), BT Sport.

Semi-final 1 - winner of QF 1, RC Toulon v Scarlets, will play the winner of QF 2, Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique.

Semi-final 2 - winner of QF 3, Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby, will play the winner of QF 4, Bristol Bears v Dragons.

(Matches to be played on 25/26/27 September).

2020 Challenge Cup final: weekend 16/17/18 October (venue TBC).