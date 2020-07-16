European Rugby chiefs lay out roadmap for Champions Cup quarter-finals

Leinster will face Saracens in the first of the rescheduled European Champions Cup quarter-finals at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, September 19.
Tournament organisers EPCR today announced their new dates and times for the outstanding fixtures which were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Leinster and champions Saracens will start the action at 3pm before ASM Clermont Auvergne and Racing 92 go head-to-head at Stade Marcel-Michelin later that afternoon at 5.30pm (Irish time).
Then on Sunday, September 20, four-time winners Toulouse host Ulster at Le Stadium (12.30pm, Irish time) while Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints complete the last-eight ties at Sandy Park at 5.30pm.
All matches will be subject to government guidelines and restrictions with EPCR prioritising the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials, media, supporters, and the wider rugby community.
A decision on attendances will be made in due course.
Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium (3pm), BT Sport.
ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin (5.30pm), BT Sport.
Toulouse v Ulster, Le Stadium (12.30pm), BT Sport, Channel 4, Virgin Media.
Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints, Sandy Park (5.30pm), BT Sport .
Weekend 16/17/18 October (venue TBC).
Bristol Bears v Dragons, Ashton Gate Stadium (7.45pm), BT Sport.
Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby, Stade Chaban-Delmas (12.30pm), BT Sport.
Toulon v Scarlets, Stade Félix Mayol (8pm), BT Sport
Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique, Welford Road (3pm), BT Sport.
