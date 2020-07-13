IRFU and players union reach agreement on salary reductions

Ireland’s professional rugby players have reached agreement with the Irish Rugby Football Union over a 10% salary reduction for the next six months with a further 10% of their wages deferred for the same period it was announced on Monday night.

The IRFU and Rugby Players Ireland (RPI) had been in talks for several weeks over some form of pay cut to reflect the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which forced the sport to shut down in mid-March with no games possible until August 22-23, when the Irish provinces are set to resume a reduced Guinness PRO14 campaign over.

With revenues reliant on matchday income the IRFU was reported to be seeking a 20% pay cut from players in line with the rest of the union’s staff moving from five to four-day weeks but the agreement struck on Monday will see those players take a 10% salary reduction covering the period July 1 to December 31, 2020 with a further 10% salary deferral for the same period, 5% of which will be subject to what the statement described as “a retrospective salary reduction pending the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

There will be no impact for players on salaries up to €25,000 per annum.