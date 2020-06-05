Diarmuid Barron promoted to Munster senior squad as Jack Crowley joins academy

Munster has announced its academy make-up for next season.
Diarmuid Barron promoted to Munster senior squad as Jack Crowley joins academy
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 18:45 PM
Simon Lewis
Diarmuid Barron with his family after playing for Munster against Connacht last December. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie
Diarmuid Barron with his family after playing for Munster against Connacht last December. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

Ireland Under-20 fly-half Jack Crowley will be among the new recruits to Munster’s academy for next season while hooker Diarmuid Barron has been rewarded with promotion to the senior squad for the 2020-21 campaign.

Munster on Friday announced its make-up for the academy while adding Barron to a list of four graduates handed senior contracts which had previously been announced.

Former U20 international Barron, 21 and from Cashel, joins fellow Garryowen clubman, wing Liam Coombes, UCC back-rower Jack O’Sullivan, South Africa-born prop Keynan Knox, and centre Alex McHenry of Cork Constitution in signing a one-year senior contract with Munster.

McHenry’s club-mate Crowley, meanwhile, is one of three recruits to year one of the academy. The former Bandon Grammar out-half was a standout performer in Ireland's unbeaten start to the U20 Six Nations campaign, backing up his AIL performances at the helm for Cork Con. He joins PBC back-rower Alex Kendellen, and UCC hooker Scott Buckley in signing academy forms.

Munster also announced they have parted company with academy graduate half-backs Jack Stafford and Alan Tynan after three years apiece with the province. Both scrum-half Stafford and fly-half Tynan, who can also play full-back, had played for Munster A and the senior side whilst in the academy.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy 2020/21:

Year Three: Thomas Ahern (Lock/Shannon), Jack Daly (Back-row forward/Garryowen), Ben Healy (Out-half/Garryowen), James French (Prop/UCC), Seán French (Centre/Cork Constitution), Eoghan Clarke (Hooker/Shannon), Jonathan Wren (Back three/Cork Constitution), Josh Wycherley (Prop/Young Munster).

Year Two: Jake Flannery (Out-half/Shannon), John Hodnett (Back-row forward/UCC), Paddy Kelly (Lock/Young Munster), Eoin O’Connor (Lock/Waterpark RFC).

Year One: Scott Buckley (Hooker/UCC), Jack Crowley (Out-half/Cork Constitution), Alex Kendellen (Back-row forward/PBC).

