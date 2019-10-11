Samoa: No special treatment for Bundee Aki

Openside flanker TJ Ioane dismissed the suggestion earlier this week that the Pacific Islanders would be preparing a special welcome for Ireland's Kiwi-born centre with Samoan roots

Samoa: No special treatment for Bundee Aki
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 07:39 AM
Brendan O'Brien

Samoa are sticking to their script: there will be no special treatment for Bundee Aki.

The openside flanker TJ Ioane dismissed the suggestion earlier this week that the Pacific Islanders would be preparing a special welcome for Ireland's Kiwi-born centre with Samoan roots and skipper Jack Lam was of a similar mind when asked today after his captain's run.

"No special plan for him, he'll get the same treatment as everyone else,” said Lam. “Most of the boys are pretty close to him and some of them met up with him during the week. We're all friends off the field but once you cross the line we're all the same.”

Make no mistake that when Lam talks about Aki getting the same treatment then that means every Irish player will be asked to withstand a fierce physical approach from the Islanders.

Samoa full-back Tim Nanai-Williams is a close childhood friend of Aki's. The pair grew up together in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa and lined out for the Chiefs together. The Connacht star also played alongside Ah See Tuala and Ray Lee-lo with Counties Manukau.

Links between the two teams aren't confined to Aki. Chris Vui and Jack Lam have played alongside Ian Madigan at Bristol Bears, Logovi'i Mulipola was once of Leicester Tigers where Geordan Murphy was, and is, on the staff. TJ Ioane plays under Declan Kidney at London Irish and Teofilo Paolo did until this season. The list goes on.

Another connection comes from France where the prop Paul Alo-Emile worked under Mike Prendergast and Paul O'Connell for a spell at Stade Francais. Alo-Emile is a destructive scrummager who, somewhat surprisingly, starts again on the bench against Ireland tomorrow.

"It helped me massively,” he said of his time under the Irish pair. “I'm here with Samoa but it was a huge honour playing under those guys. Paul O'Connell has great knowledge obviously, his experience in rugby.

“I really enjoyed everything he taught me but also him as a person, he is a great, great man. Mike is as well. Both of those guys are very level-headed and really helped me."

More in this section

Munster Rugby Squad Training and Press Conference Tadhg Beirne completes rehab as Ireland trio return for Munster
Anne O'Leary and Jamie Heaslip_B&I Lions and Vodafone 2.jpg Vodafone to be front and centre on Lions tour to South Africa
A general view of the Aviva Stadium ahead of the game 8/2/2020 World Rugby announces calendar for Six Nations and autumn internationals
courtsrugbyrwc2019place: irelandplace: south aucklandplace: manurewaplace: counties manukauplace: franceperson: samoaperson: bundee akiperson: tj ioaneperson: jack lamperson: lamperson: akiperson: tim nanai-williamsperson: ah see tualaperson: ray lee-loperson: chris vuiperson: ian madiganperson: geordan murphyperson: declan kidneyperson: teofilo paoloperson: paul alo-emileperson: mike prendergastperson: paul o'connellperson: alo-emileperson: mikeorganisation: pacific islandersorganisation: islandersorganisation: chiefsorganisation: bristol bearsorganisation: leicester tigersorganisation: london irishorganisation: stade francaisorganisation: ireland

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up