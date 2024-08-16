Aga Khan will take place in front of the Anglesea Stand for last time before demolition 

Since Versailles pulled off a majestic coup with a historic backdrop for Olympic showjumping and addictive live coverage two weeks ago, next stop for the world roadshow of formula one horses and riders was the equally traditional setting at the Royal Dublin Society Horse Show Ballsbridge.

Telephones were red hot to the RDS as riders worldwide hoped for invites when news broke that Swiss watchmakers Rolex had announced a €500,000 Rolex Grand Prix of Dublin for the Ballsbridge site, which is now part of the prestigious Rolex World GP series. In addition The Underwriting Exchange announced a Nations Cup sponsorship to the tune of €250,000 and all of a sudden Dublin Horse Show was launched higher on the world stage.

It's an all singing all dancing exhibition of world class competition this week as the top 30 ranked riders, plus Olympic medallists including silver medallist Steve Guerdat, team gold rider Ben Maher and the USA team silver riders Laura Kraut and McLain Ward rocked into town. The Rolex Grand Prix shows which started in Rome, La Baule, Dinard, Dublin next stop Brussels and then Wellington, Florida have a life of their own and there won't be a seat in the house on Sunday for the 40 strong start list.

The Aga Khan trophy day today also plays to a packed house as Gerry Mullins, three times Nations Cup and Dublin Grand Prix winner explained: "When you step into the main arena you feel the excitement, the spectators are close, you stay in the moment, concentrate on your plan. Riders all walk the course and take advice from others, the fantastic roar from the crowd is like no other show."

He added: "The course builder Alan Wade is noted for his big tracks. He will have a track which will walk well and then he will have a little nuances thrown in here and there. As the riders go round they will soon find out it was a lot tougher than first thought. This year a very classy line up of top riders and horses, many having come from taking medals in Paris and Alan Wade will be noting that. He's renowned for not having too tight a time but riders will need to have done their home work, both walking the track and taking advice from trusted friends who are watching the course unfold."

He added: "We have a new dimension here with Rolex and the Underwriting Exchange, Ireland has a strong team, the Swiss look promising and Great Britain always have a strong challenge."

Ireland's unassuming chef d'equipe, County Clare man Michael Blake has his finger on the pulse. "We can expect a strong hard test in the course," he explained. "This won't be simple that's for sure. The Swiss look good on paper, Ireland has very experienced Nations Cup riders who know what it takes to win, and we have fielded a top team. The Rolex Grand Prix on Sunday will be an equally strong test and the 40 qualified riders all have great form and Henrik Von Eckermann is here as world's number one."

Many renowned riders had hoped to receive wildcards to Dublin but the quota filled up fast as FEI top thirty ranked riders get priority and then nations cup riders and the host nation invites their own top national names.

Grassroots of Irish showjumping is a secure cog in the wheel as training is foremost resulting in a plethora of European championship awards for ponies, juniors and young riders with others excelling in the Rolex Under 25 world series. Niamh McEvoy who won the Plusvital Premier Grand Prix series at twenty years of age is included in this year's international line up.

"I'm delighted to be competing both in the national and international classes this year. Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick ( who finished second in the International Speed Stakes to Frano Derwin) has been a wonderful servant to me and earned my place through the Plusvital Premier Series. Athlone teenager Frano Derwin is another supertalent and having won the Parvati Aeg speed international he was able to cheer on his young cousin James Derwin who won the 148cms pony qualifier with Rincoola Babog.

Belgian rider Emilie Conter who won the 1.45m Minerva Stakes with Ocean Quality heads up an impressive array of female showjumpers, with non tougher than Laura Kraut, Tokyo and Paris team silver medallist with the same horse Baloutinue. Kraut who lives both in England and the USA, and is partner of GB Rio individual gold medallist Nick Skelton is an old hand had winning Nations Cups in Dublin.

She will have her eye on both the Rolex GP and together with McLain Ward, Team USA will certainly make a strong challenge for the Aga Khan. Ireland's team of Darragh Kenny as first to go on VDL Cartello, Mark McAuley with GRS Lady Amaro out second, Denis Lynch with his stallion Vistogrand out third and Cian O'Connor with Fancy de Kergane in the pressure place of fourth, Michael Blake knows exactly what role each rider will play.

As RTÉ goes live from 1.45pm and the Aga Khan trophy kicks off at 3pm, it promises some amazing horses with a spectacular parade beforehand. With a brand new Rolex watch in the clock tower and in the arena, bedecked with themed fences, spare a thought for the dear old Anglesea Stand which enjoys it's last ever Nations Cup.

As the demolition squad move in following the horse show, the Anglesea Stand will be a lasting memory for all of us. No-one will forget the big block steps as you master the stairs to the Gods for your coveted Aga Khan ticket each year. The changing rooms, pocket bar, viewing areas and the whole venue which Ireland's riders aspired to reach over the decades will be but a fleeting memory.

Music, rugby and equestrian sport will last forever at the RDS as the state of the art revamp begins. The better days ahead are already here this week, and with such an impressive array of world beating Irish riders, Dublin Horse Show is the reason so many have reached the dizzy heights.

In fact Dublin has upgraded many overseas riders, many of whom compete all year on all weather arenas, but love to return to the velvet grass arena footing which is top spec and the thousands of cheering spectators who make every country feel a million dollars.

Ireland's riders have dominated both days of international competition with Thursday's Internationals, Cashel Palace Hotel Stakes going to Daniel Coyle on Incredible, while County Down's Conor Swail claimed the Clayton Hotel Speed Derby with Theo 160, closely chased by Francis Derwin on his Wednesday winner Parvati Aeg.

Coyle now leads the leading rider table with 15 points, ahead of Francis Derwin on 14.0 and Michael Pender and Cian O'Connor third and fourth just a point apart.

Galway horsewoman Jessica Burke, who won the Queen Elizabeth trophy at last month's Hickstead Royal International show could be favourite for the 7/8 year old International final having won the opening qualifier at Simmonscourt.

Ones to watch out for in the Rolex Sunday Grand Prix are Daniel Desseur and Killer Queen, Henrik Von Eckerman with Iliana, Marcus Fuchs with Conner Jei, Bertram Allen with Pacino Amiro, Ben Maher with Point Break and all Ireland's Nations Cup squad of Cian O'Connor, Darragh Kenny, Denis Lynch and Mark McAuley. Conor Swail will also be a dark horse but the danger man of all is McLain Ward with Contagious.

Showjumping is a firm fixture at Dublin and as the designer stand unfolds let's hope that the RDS will host major championships such as European or Worlds at this amazing venue which is the nursery ground for many budding Olympians globally and at home.