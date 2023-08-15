Dundalk preview: Agia can land the spoils for Lyons

Race three on this evening’s card in Dundalk is the Bar One Racing Price Boosts All Channels Apprentice Maiden and Jack Kearney can land the spoils aboard the Ger Lyons-trained Agia.

The filly made her debut last month at this track and despite being quite keen, she finished a fine third behind easy winner Sandy Creek. She will have to settle to realise her full potential but with the benefit of that run, the drop back to seven furlongs to suit and a favourable draw, she has leading claims.

Signatory showed promise on debut here, in January, but was disappointing on his second start, in May. Off since, he has a little to prove now. Not Forgotten has the best form but was also disappointing last time and has the worst of the draw here.

The second race, the Bar One Racing Wishing Kevin O’Hare A Happy Retirement Mourne Handicap, is fiercely competitive but Queen Maedbh is a lightly raced and progressive sort and can make a winning return to this track. On her only previous run at this track, which was only her second career start, she ran out an easy winner of a maiden.

Since that run, in November, she has been on the turn and while she hasn’t managed to add to that victory, she has been in good form. Two runs ago, she finished third in a fillies’ handicap at the Curragh, and on her most recent outing she finished runner-up to the progressive Tango Flare.

With just five runs under her belt, she is open to plenty of improvement and can get back to winning ways. Dandyville and Harry’s Bar are others worth serious consideration.

With a rating of 92, it is difficult to oppose Ashwiyaa in the opening race, the Irish EBF Auction Series Fillies’ Maiden.

There is an obvious concern, as she hung and gave away what should have been her maiden victory, at the June meeting in Listowel, but she ran once since and performed well to take third place, beaten four lengths, behind Matrika in the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes.

This is a huge drop in class, she is well drawn, in three, and her dam is a half-sister to the 110-rated Suedois, whose all-weather record reads nine runs, eight places, and four wins. If Ashwiyaa takes to the surface, it could be the making of her, and she really ought to make the most of this opportunity.

Making Time could be the one to give her most to think about. A fine third behind the now 98-rated Johannes Brahms on her debut, in May, she then contested a Group 3 later in the month. While well beaten in ninth place behind subsequent Royal Ascot Albany Stakes winner and Group 1 runner-up Porta Fortuna, she ran as well as could be expected.

She will find this much easier and when Danny Sheehy’s 3lb claim is considered she is in receipt of 7lbs from the selection. She hasn’t run since May but is likely to be ready for this assignment and thus feared most. Newcomers Special Angel and Avanti Avana are worth noting in the market.