Roscommon report: Grachus De Balme claims win with rock-solid display

A casualty on his two previous excursions over fences, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Gracchus De Balme produced a rock-solid display of jumping to justify even-money favouritism in the JF Hanley Groundscare Beginners Chase in Roscommon.

Always close to the pace, set by Hope Des Blins, JJ Slevin moved into a challenging position turning for home as a three-way battle developed.

But the favourite was clearly in charge before the final fence and forged clear on the run-in to beat market rival Gentleman Joe by five and a half lengths.

“He was good and brave and jumped very well,” stated Slevin, “He was having a cut at his fences and shortened when I asked him. He was just a bit unlucky to fall in his two runs in Punchestown. He’s a grand horse and will be a stayer in time.”

Winless in seven bumpers, Gavin Cromwell’s Lake Winnipesaukee made a successful start over hurdles in the opening Railway Bar Maiden Hurdle, scampering clear to beat favourite Givago by five and a half lengths.

Winning rider Keith Donoghue added: “He’s done plenty of schooling and was very quick over his hurdles. He was keen in some of his bumpers, but settled well today — jumping helps him. And the two and a half miles suited him too.”

The other maiden hurdle went to the Pat O’Donnell-trained jumping debutant Extensio, who saw off Reverent Hubert and odds-on favourite Hashtag Pretender to give amateur Patrick Gleeson (nephew of trainer John) his first race course success, at his sixth attempt.

“Patrick has been riding out for me most mornings, when he’s finished in Ballydoyle,” said the winning trainer. “This horse had the form in the book, but he’s not very big, so I decided to get Patrick to claim off him.”

The Willie Mullins-trained newcomer and 4/5 favourite Portcammon, confidently handled by Patrick, landed the Brian Keenan Bookmaker 4-Y-0 Flat Race in convincing style from Jackson Lamb, giving his trainer a 12th winner in the last nine days.

Norwigi, trained for J P McManus by Enda Bolger and Mark Walsh’s only ride on the card, belatedly opened her account over fences when defying top-weight and justifying 7/4 favouritism in the Larry O’Farrelly Memorial Handicap Chase, getting the better of Agirlcalledchloe, to whom she was conceding 27lb.

Bolger said:“That was a long time coming, but she has hit the crossbar a few times and deserved this. We’ll see how she is later in the week — she’s in Kilbeggan on Saturday. And I’d say she’ll be heading for Listowel.”

The other handicap chase, the Patrick Heneghan Memorial Handicap Chase went to the ‘Dusty’ Sheehy-trained favourite Rudy Catrail, who adopted his customary front-running tactics under Shane Fenelon, deputising for Gavin Brouder and scoring for the fifth time on the 12-year-old, enjoying a lead for most of the trip before holding on by just a head from Tullyhogue Fort.

Henry de Bromhead’s Hand Over Fist (Mike O’Connor) will head to Listowel having followed-up his recent Bellewstown win in the Paul Byron Shoes Handicap Hurdle.