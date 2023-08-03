Zarak The Brave lives up to his name in Galway Hurdle

History has taught us that four-years-olds struggle to win the Guinness Galway Hurdle but the well-named Zarak The Brave defied the odds and bridged a gap of 23 years since the last successful juvenile by taking a pulsating renewal of the race for Willie Mullins, Paul Townend, and owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

Townend was keen to have the improving youngster in a handy position from the outset and was aided by stablemate Cash Back ensuring an honest pace. He travelled nicely just off the pace, and jumped to the front, going extremely well, at the second-last.

His work was far from done, however, as My Mate Mozzie and last year’s runner-up, Jesse Evans, mounted strong challenges after the last.

It could have gone any one of three ways, but youth proved no barrier to success as Zarak The Brave stuck his head out, responded to every one of Townend’s calls, and consigned Jesse Evans to the runner-up spot once more. My Mate Mozzie left last year’s disappointing effort behind with a fine run in third place, with Icare Allen staying on well in behind them.

For Mullins, it was a sixth win in the race, the first being Mystical City in 1996, followed by Clondaw Warrior in 2016, Sharjah in 2018. Aramon in 2020, and Saldier in 2021. For Townend, it was his first winning ride in the race for his boss, but he tasted success in the 2008 renewal in which he rode Indian Pace for John Kiely.

“Paul was fantastic on the horse, getting him out, and he had him in the right position the whole way around,” said Mullins. “It’s something for a four-year-old to win the race — it says something for the horse and how tough he is.

“I thought he was beaten … but Paul said to me afterwards that he thought he was beaten too, but when he changed his whip and gave him one little smack, the horse got down and galloped again. And that just shows how brave he is. That was a class performance.”