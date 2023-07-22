Dance saves her best for last to claim Irish Oaks

A 22-length winner of the Cheshire Oaks in May, Aidan O'Brien's filly subsequently filled the runner-up spot behind Soul Sister in the Oaks at Epsom and was a warm order to go one better on home soil.
OVER THE LINE: Savethelastdance, third from left, with Ryan Moore up, on their way to winning the Juddmonte Irish Oaks during day one of the Juddmonte Irish Oaks Weekend at The Curragh. PIC: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 16:18
Gary Carson

Savethelastdance claimed victory from the jaws of defeat in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

But supporters of the 10-11 favourite would have been seriously worried early in the home straight, with Moore already hard at work while British raider Bluestocking breezed into contention.

The latter looked sure to secure top honours after eventually mastering the pacesetting 80-1 outsider Library, but Savethelastdance kept responding to Moore's urgings and flashed home to prevail by half a length and provide her trainer with an seventh victory in the Irish Classic.

