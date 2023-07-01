Cork-based Gaytime Nemo claims famous English Greyhound Derby win

There'll be celebrations in Cork on Saturday night as Gaytime Nemo has pulled off victory in the £175,000 English Greyhound Derby at Towcester.

Trained by Golden-based Graham Holland, he was an 9-1 shot out of trap 2.

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀/𝗧𝗥𝗖 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝘆𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝗿𝗯𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹



🥇 T2 Gaytime Nemo

🥈 T3 Romeo Command

🥉 TCochise



⏱ 28.89sec



🏟 @TowcesterRaces



𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗣𝗚𝗧𝗩 ➡️ https://t.co/Gv627HZycN



🔞 18+ | https://t.co/Wxnsr1iM1A pic.twitter.com/fN0zS76LQ3 — @RPGreyhounds (@RPGreyhounds) July 1, 2023

"It's absolutely huge," owner Brendan O'Connell told the Irish Examiner this week. "The dog is in my name but he's very much a family dog, he's known as the O'Connell's dog.

"He's also home bred, we have his mum here, she's retired with us now. That makes it extra special and we've worked very hard over the years. We have a small kennel and getting a dog to the final of the English Derby is the stuff of dreams, it's very, very difficult to do."

He continued: "What makes this story a little bit special is that he picked up a very serious injury in January. One that he had a good chance to come back from, but maybe not come back to perform at the same level.

"He's been out with five months so it was unbelievable to hear Graham (Holland) suggesting that he was ready to be entered in the English Derby."