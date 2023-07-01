Cork-based Gaytime Nemo claims famous English Greyhound Derby win

The O'Connell family dog is trained by Graham Holland.
DERBY DELIGHT: Gaytime Nemo pulled off a famous victory for the O'Connell family on Saturday night. 

Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 21:41
Examiner Sport

There'll be celebrations in Cork on Saturday night as Gaytime Nemo has pulled off victory in the £175,000 English Greyhound Derby at Towcester. 

Trained by Golden-based Graham Holland, he was an 9-1 shot out of trap 2. 

"It's absolutely huge," owner Brendan O'Connell told the Irish Examiner this week. "The dog is in my name but he's very much a family dog, he's known as the O'Connell's dog.

"He's also home bred, we have his mum here, she's retired with us now. That makes it extra special and we've worked very hard over the years. We have a small kennel and getting a dog to the final of the English Derby is the stuff of dreams, it's very, very difficult to do."

He continued: "What makes this story a little bit special is that he picked up a very serious injury in January. One that he had a good chance to come back from, but maybe not come back to perform at the same level.

"He's been out with five months so it was unbelievable to hear Graham (Holland) suggesting that he was ready to be entered in the English Derby."

English Derby appearance is the 'stuff of dreams' for Cork's O'Connell family

English Derby appearance is the 'stuff of dreams' for Cork's O'Connell family

