Harrington happy with Sprewell's preparation ahead of Irish Derby

Jessica Harrington reports her Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby contender Sprewell to be in rude health ahead of his tilt at upsetting double chasing Auguste Rodin in the Curragh Classic on Sunday.

Harrington’s progressive colt had a heavily impeded passage when fourth behind the Aidan O’Brien-trained star in the Epsom Derby and would need a lot more to go right to deny the Ballydoyle conditioner a landmark century of European Classics.

Not worrying about what she cannot control has long been a mantra of Commonstown Stables supremo, however. It served her well in her recent treatment, surgery and recovery from breast cancer and while acknowledging the extent of the challenge that lies ahead Sprewell, the Moone-based handler prefers to focus on her own charge.

“I’m very happy with his preparation,” said Harrington this morning. “He came out of Epsom very well and we’ve slowly built him up. As you can see, he’s a very laidback character so it’s quite easy.

“Auguste Rodin is going to be very difficult to beat. He’s proved himself to be an exceptional horse to come back from a disaster really in the English 2000 Guineas. It was a great training feat to get him back and to win so easily as he did in Epsom. He’s got to go out and do it again but I’m presuming he’ll be in good order but he’s got it on the board and he beat us a fair way.

“You’re always hoping. You don’t go into those races thinking, ‘I’ll be grand being second.’ No. I’ll be grand if I can win!

“Sprewell was unlucky (in Epsom). He was in the right position at the right time and three fancied horses in front of him and they all stopped dead for various reasons and he just got brought back. He had nowhere to go and was checked but there’s always bad-luck stories in Epsom but you’ve got to get over it and get on with the next race.

“He’s got a great attitude and when you’ve got an attitude like that it does help.”

A positive from Epsom was how well Sprewell handled quick ground, having only previously run on nothing better than soft and recorded his two wins this term on heavy and soft to heavy going.

“He handled it great. Everyone said he’s only a soft-ground horse. It wasn’t the fact that I wanted to run him on soft ground. It just happened that the races came up.”

“He was a backward two-year-old last year. By the time he got to run in Gowran (in October), the ground had gone. And then he ran in Naas and the ground was soft. He’d never had a chance to run on good ground until Epsom.

“It looks likes it’s going to be lovely ground (on Sunday). I’d say it’ll be perfect good ground, which will be ideal. No extremes in any direction.”