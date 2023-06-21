Villanova Queen rules for Keane and Harrington in Kensington Palace

Colin Keane got off the mark at Royal Ascot as Villanova Queen swooped to land the Kensington Palace Fillies' Handicap.
A winner at the big summer showpiece had so far eluded the Classic-winning rider - who is the reigning champion jockey in Ireland. But he was at his very best as he guided Jessica Harrington's four-year-old to success.
In a typically competitive running of the one-mile handicap, there were plenty in with chances as the 19-strong field rounded the turn for home, with Frankie Dettori's mount Tamarama looking a real player.
However, the challenge of the Ralph Beckett-trained filly soon petered out and it was left to Villanova Queen to down Daniel and Claire Kubler's Don't Tell Claire in the closing stages, with Tarrabb (third) and the Joseph O'Brien-trained pair of Adelaise and Yerwanthere finishing off strongly to finish fourth and fifth.