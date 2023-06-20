Another successful trip to Wexford for Watch House Cross 

Off the mark over fences on this track last time, Watch House Cross produced an even more impressive performance to land the Wexford August 11th Ladies Day Novice Chase.

The 10-11 favourite, representing the in-form combination of Henry de Bromhead and Mike O’Connor, went to the front at the seventh, had his rivals in trouble before turning to the second last, and stayed on to win, readily, by 15 lengths, from Saldier.

"I’d say his last run here sharpened him up,” said O’Connor. “He’s a forward-going horse and jumping is his forte. I decided to let him enjoy himself and went to the front with a circuit to race. He’s a grand novice to have.”

Kieran Callaghan adopted a similar approach on 1-5 hotpot Tax For Max, on his chasing debut, in the Forth Mountain Trails Beginners Chase, allowing the Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old to bowl along from the fifth fence.

He made his only significant mistake at the second last before asserting and beating Walnut Beach by four and a half lengths, prompting his young rider to comment: “He’s not very big but produced a good round of jumping, except the second last. He was the best horse in the race and I wanted to keep it simple. I was happy to take a lead early and then let him roll along."

Jessica Harrington won the opening Welcome To Wexford Beginners Chase with 3-1 favourite Changing The Rules. Sporting first-time cheekpieces and confidently ridden by Jody McGarvey, Changing The Rules took command between the last two fences for an emphatic win over Pearl Of the West.

“He’s been getting his jumping together and jumped brilliantly today,” said McGarvey. “The cheekpieces helped him travel better and I got a nice lead to the second last. He won well.”

Michael O’Sullivan followed up his Monday double in Kilbeggan with a lucky win on Gordon Elliott’s Pats Choice in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase, breaking his duck over fences at the seventh attempt.

Good As Hell was 10 lengths clear, with the race in safe-keeping, when blundering and unseating Evan Dwan at the final fence, leaving Pats Choice to land the spoils at the expense of Clever Currency.

Mark McDonagh savoured his first winner for his grandfather, owner/trainer Michael McDonagh, when Battle Of Mirbat, better-suited by going left-handed, proved best in the Support The Irish Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap Chase, beating favourite Goodnightngodbless.

In the other handicap action, Gavin Cromwell’s in-foal mare Clairmc (Ricky Doyle) defied joint top-weight in the visitwexford.ie Handicap Chase, foiling Wrong Direction.

And Ray Hackett, whose latest two runners were a winner and a second at Downpatrick on Sunday, struck again when the blinkered 28-1 shot Stormy Master (Jack Gilligan) landed the concluding Country Fest Wexford August 13th Opportunity Handicap Chase, mastering Meehall.