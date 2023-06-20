Paddington wins battle of the Guineas winners to crown O'Brien most successful Ascot trainer

The Ballydoyle handler joined Sir Michael Stoute when River Tiber provided him with an 82nd success courtesy of the Coventry Stakes earlier in the afternoon.
RECORD-BREAKING RUN: Paddington ridden by Ryan Moore wins The St James's Palace Stakes during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Pic: David Davies/PA Wire.

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 16:44
Nick Robson

Aidan O'Brien became the most successful trainer in Royal Ascot history after Paddington ran out a brilliant winner of the St James's Palace Stakes.

The St James's Palace was one of the most anticipated races of the week, with 2000 Guineas hero Chaldean and Irish 2,000 Guineas victor Paddington locking horns - and it was the latter who comprehensively came out on top in the hands of Ryan Moore, to put O'Brien out on his own.

Andrew Balding's Chaldean - the narrow favourite at 13-8 - attempted to make every yard of the running under Frankie Dettori but he was unable to resist the surge of 11-5 chance Paddington in the home straight, with the Siyouni colt pulling three-and-three-quarter lengths clear at the line.

Chaldean clung on to the runner-up spot from the staying-on Charyn, with French Guineas runner-up Isaac Shelby best of the rest in fourth.

