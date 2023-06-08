Leopardstown tips: Kerkiyra can build on promising return

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Glencairn Stakes is the third race on Thursday’s card in Leopardstown and Kerkiyra can build upon a promising return to action by landing the €23,600 winner’s cheque.

Johnny Murtagh’s Aga Khan filly won twice last season, both in handicaps at the Curragh, and wrapped up last season by finishing second, beaten a short head behind Self Belief, in the listed Trigo Stakes.

Her wins were both of over 10 furlongs, but she made her seasonal debut, in late March, over a mile and ran a great race to finish third, beaten just two lengths, to Insinuendo. That was 75 days ago, which is a minor concern, but Johnny Murtagh has his team in great shape and the selection gives the impression she can continue to improve. Stepping up to nine furlongs is a positive and she is preferred to Moon De Vega and Salt Lake City.

Moon De Vega, who won once in nine outings for her former trainer, made her recent Irish debut a winning one when taking a four-runner race at Gowran Park. After dropping back to the rear before the turn for home, she picked up really strongly in the straight and was running hard through the line. There is more to come from her but that run gave the impression it might be over longer trips than she encounters here.

Siding with Malabu Drive in the Plusvital Speed Gene Handicap is taking a bit of a chance considering he hasn’t run yet this season, but there was enough to be positive about in his three-year-old season to suggest he could be well treated off his mark of 84.

Unraced at two, Ger Lyons’ horse ran with promise on his first two outings before making the breakthrough in a Killarney maiden. Off the back of that victory, he contested a Gowran Park handicap on an initial mark of 88 and ran well to finish fourth behind some experienced handicappers, headed by Safecracker.

Gelded since that run, which was in August, there is every chance he can improve through this season. He returns off a mark of 84, starting off over nine furlongs, which is the shortest trip he has ever raced over, and that can prove to be a positive for the keen goer. He is preferred to Coeur D’or, who found only one too good on his recent return to the Flat. A lightly-raced seven-year-old, that was a career-best effort and there could be a little more to come from him.