Irish tips: Gentleman can be first in Curragh maiden

The Curragh plays host to Wednesday afternoon’s action and First Gentleman can take the opportunity to get off the mark when he contests the sixth race, the Murphy International Supporting Relay For Life Maiden.

Unraced at two, Jessica Harrington’s colt made his debut here in mid-April and, in finishing third behind Run Ran Run and one of today’s rivals, Desert Haven, he posted an effort full of promise. On the back of that he was sent off joint favourite for a maiden in Cork but had to settle for the same position, this time behind Two Stars and Roaming Star but just a touch in front of Desert Haven.

On the more recent outing, he took a while to get going but was running on nicely at the close of play, suggesting this slightly longer trip can only help. Aside from his old enemy, there isn’t any great strength to the race, and he can get off the mark at the third time of asking.

The Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Premier Handicap is the most valuable race on the card and Burren Song can continue his winning run for the two Andy Slatterys. The five-year-old began his winning run in early March at Dundalk and followed up at Tipperary and Leopardstown.

In all three of those victories, the margin of success was no more than a neck, but he was a shade comfortable each time. That last win, off a mark of 84, earned him a mark which made him eligible for a race such as this and, in the belief that there is even more to come from him, he can complete his four-timer.

White Caviar is a lightly raced four-year-old open to plenty of improvement and she rates a danger. Unraced at two, she won twice in the latter half of last year and made her 2023 seasonal debut early last month at Gowran Park.

Contesting a listed race on that occasion, she finished a well beaten third behind Final Gesture but left the impression she was badly in need of the run. Assured to be better for that outing and open to plenty of improvement, she should play a leading role in the finish.

The Holden Plant Rentals Irish EBF Maiden opens up proceedings and Aidan O’Brien saddles three newcomers. Ryan Moore being on board Diego Velazquez points firmly in that one’s favour as he bids to emulate his three-parts brother, Point Lonsdale, who won this race in 2021.