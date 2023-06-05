Knight To King impresses on Gowran Park debut

Regally-bred Knight To King, trained for Newtown Anner Stud by Dermot Weld, produced an impressive performance to land the Kings Of Ossory Maiden on his belated debut at Gowran Park.

The 10-11 favourite, a son of Kingman and Weld’s 2006 Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Nightime, and a half-brother to Ghaiyyath, a 2020 superstar, made all under jockey Chris Hayes and stretched clear in great style to slam Mr King by seven and a half lengths.

“He’s a really nice colt and has been working exceptionally well," Weld said. "He comes from a family that has been great for us. They have all taken time and progress with age.

“This colt was very immature, both mentally and physically. But he has come forward well in the last few weeks. I’ve been surprised by the pace he has shown, because he’s bred to stay a mile and a half.

“He’s a very straightforward colt, but he has a lot to learn I think he’s a real good colt in the making. I’ll chat to (owner) Maurice Regan about plans. But, obviously, he’ll go into stakes company next time. And I have many ideas in my head for him.”

No jockey is riding better at the moment than Gary Carroll and he made all on Many Tears in the Winton Fillies Maiden, holding Golden Spangle by a neck.

The Showcasing filly is trained by back-in-form Ger Lyons, who said: “The horses are turning a corner. This filly is still as green as grass and a long way from black type, but that’s the way we’re thinking. I thought she’d win, unless there was a star in the field. We’ll see what the handicapper thinks. That ground is as quick as she wants.”

Apprentice Conor Stone-Walsh was seen to good effect when partnering 9-4 favourite Hotrocket to a facile win in the seven-furlong Sonix Entertainment Handicap, earning high praise from his boss Joseph O’Brien.

The Team Valor-owned four-year-old beat last year’s winner Spanish Tenor by two and a half lengths, prompting O’Brien to state: “He had a lovely run in Cork and appreciated the bit of nice ground. He quickened up well and we have plenty of options, including handicaps at Royal Ascot and the Curragh on Derby weekend.”

Chatting about the winning rider, he added: “Conor is riding very well and is a big asset to us. Other trainers are noticing him too, which means he’s getting plenty of opportunities.”

Following Golden Spangle’s narrow defeat in the opener, Jim Bolger enjoyed better luck when Rory Cleary partnered Dawn Session, placed in both starts this season and described by his trainer as “a fine horse, that handles fast ground well”, to a gutsy all-the-way win in the median auction maiden over an extended nine furlongs, beating New Phenomenon by three-quarters of a length.

Siobhan Rutledge, among the winners in Listowel on Sunday, was on the mark again when Denis Hogan’s mare Barnhill Rose stuck to her task well to take the one-mile apprentice handicap, pipping top-weight Pinball Wizard by a short-head before surviving a stewards' inquiry.

The two later handicaps produced shocks, the Ladies Day July 29th Handicap going to David Geary’s long-absent 16-1 shot Getawiggleon (Seamus Heffernan) while handicap debutant Booyea (22-1) landed the Gowran Park Golf Club handicap for Tom Gibney and Gavin Ryan.