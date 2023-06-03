Aidan O’Brien works his magic again with Auguste Rodin to win ninth Derby

Auguste Rodin became the ninth winner of the Derby for Aidan O’Brien, just weeks after being beaten 22 lengths in the 2,000 Guineas.
Sent off favourite for last month’s Guineas, Auguste Rodin was hugely disappointing – but stepped up to 12 furlongs at Epsom, he bounced right back to his best.
It looked as though 66-1 outsider King Of Steel had stolen an unassailable lead coming into the final furlong, but Auguste Rodin (9-2) was gaining with every stride and collared him in the shadow of the post. White Birch ran on for third with Artistic Star taking fourth.
The victorious rider Ryan Moore said: “We had a smooth run and landed in a nice spot and I was always confident I had them covered. They didn’t op that quick and turned into a bit of a dash. He’s the only man that could get him there. Aidan can do things [others can’t]. We’ve always had a lot of belief in him.”
There were 19 arrests prior to the race, following Animal Rising’s stated aim of stopping or delaying the Derby, but the race went off on time despite at least one protester getting on the track.