Darkness on the edge of Epsom Downs

If Saturday’s Epsom Derby needed a musical soundtrack, there would be a lone viable candidate. Only the menace in the theme from the film ‘Jaws’ could adequately convey the tension, anxiety and apprehension that’s torturing officials of the Jockey Club ahead of one of the most revered and relevant British sporting events of the year.

The great white shark terrorising Epsom beaches is the activist group that operates under the name ‘Animal Rising’ and who claim that they will be “disrupting the Derby to continue the conversation we started at the Grand National.” The ‘conversation’ they refer to was in fact more of a one-sided shouty monologue that climaxed in a track invasion and a 15-minute delay to the start of the race. It is believed by some within the sport that all this hurly-burly contributed to the subsequent death of Hill Sixteen at the first fence.

Desperate to avoid a repeat of such toxic interference, the Jockey Club sought and were granted a High Court injunction last week against Animal Rising, mandating that they cannot “intentionally cause objects to enter the racetrack, entering the parade ring, entering and/or remaining on the horses’ route to the parade ring and to the racetrack without authorisation, and intentionally endangering any person at Epsom Downs racecourse during the two-day Derby Festival.”

Simply put: the legal nuance of the injunction is that while at Aintree the protestors could only be arrested on commission of an illegal act, at Epsom the police effectively have the power to detain at will any agitators they suspect might break the terms of the injunction which would be a contempt of court.

Problem solved? Not quite. Not even close actually. The Derby is run on Epsom Downs which, under statute, grants free access to the public, meaning that apart from the enclosed grandstand areas, the authorities will have very little knowledge or control over who is coming in and why. For scale: think of 100,000 citizens attending a horse race at the Phoenix Park where the only guaranteed control point is an area not much larger than the grounds of Dublin Zoo. Anybody wishing to paint mischief on Saturday has a broad canvas to work on.

Nevin Truesdale, chief executive of the Jockey Club, is bravely trying to sound on top of things: “As part of our planning for the Derby Festival,” he says, “we have been working with Surrey Police to ensure we have a range of robust security measures in place to protect the safety of everyone at the event.”

Let’s all hope that his planning team has been strengthened since last year when somebody thought it was a clever idea to shoot noisy and colourful fireworks from the roof of the stands at the exact time that 17 fractious and hormonal three-year-old colts made their way to the start.

Along with the forces of law-and-order, Truesdale has another couple of accidental allies that might help him with his shark hunt. The race goes off three hours earlier than normal (1.30) over fears that the great race would lose its battle for television eyeballs with the FA Cup final. Secondly, a nationwide train strike has been called for the day and the inconvenience caused is bound to suppress the attendance numbers further. The pinched-out crowd should make it easier for police to identify and restrain any prospective track invaders who may have been inspired by the deeds of Emily Davison, who was among a quarter of a million merrymakers who took the railway journey to the Epsom Downs in June 1913.

But despite buying a return ticket, she never made the last train home.

THERE’S a political hysteria in Britain presently over the behaviour of ‘woke eco terrorists.’ That people glueing themselves to motorways or invading racetracks and snooker tournaments are loudly branded as the deadliest risk to civic society since the Spanish Armada. Just imagine how triggered they’d be by the actions of the demur former schoolteacher, Emily Wilding Davison, who crusaded for women’s voting rights after the turn of the last century.

Described at the time ”as one of the most daring and reckless of the militants” Davison accumulated an epically long and varied rap sheet. Her first arrest was in 1909 for assaulting a police officer during a march on parliament. Charges came thick and fast after that: throwing stones at cabinet ministers, breaking ministry windows, setting fire to post boxes.

On one occasion she thought she recognised the politician David Lloyd George in a railway carriage and set upon him so ferociously with a riding crop that she’d have earned at least a 90-day ban under today’s more stringent whip rules. By the time she disembarked at Epsom that morning she had already served nine jail sentences, undertaken multiple hunger strikes and been force-fed by prison warders on at least fifty occasions.

It’s still a subject of debate as to the exact nature of her intent when she slipped under the rails at Tattenham Corner as the field careered down to the turn, full speed ahead. It’s also uncertain if she had timed her run to specifically intercept the King’s horse, Anmar, and if so, how exactly she planned to manage their mid-race encounter.

What is certain she and Anmar collided catastrophically. Davison was knocked senseless, the horse went down and rolled painfully over his concussed jockey, Herbert Jones breaking several of his ribs. She never regained consciousness and died four days later in a local hospital.

The coroner concluded that Davison hadn’t deliberately committed suicide because she had purchased a return rail ticket and had packed her diary with engagements for the coming weeks. “Although she had waited until she could see the horses,” he wrote, “from the evidence it was clear that the woman did not make for His Majesty’s horse in particular.”

The most likely explanation is so bizarre it could even be true. She had brought two suffragette flags to the track and could have naively believed that she could attach one of them to a fast-moving racehorse and that the subsequent publicity would hasten the day all women would be free to place an ‘X’ on a ballot sheet. Or to put it another way, a fanatical activist, earnest in her cause, brought carnage to man and beast through a fundamental misunderstanding of the impact of her actions on a highly-strung, adrenaline-fuelled animal.

Because of the death of Emily Davison, the 1913 race has been known ever since as the ‘Suffragette Derby.’

The sheer tension and turmoil this year, with the clear likelihood of activist disruption means that 2023 might enter history as the ‘sufferin-jaysus Derby.’

Animal Rising have been offered a controlled area in which to make their protest. They’ve refused. So, the beaches are open and that menacing shark music just seems to grow louder and the base beat get faster and faster as the race approaches.

Another sub-plot to the day is the occasion of Frankie Dettori’s last ride in the Derby. He has a strong chance of success in his swansong aboard the appropriately named ‘Arrest’...