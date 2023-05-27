Art Powers to Greenlands glory

Trained by Tim Easterby, the grey was winning for the fourth time in as many attempts in Ireland.
Art Powers to Greenlands glory

HAPPY CHAP: Art Power & Oisin Murphy win the Group 2 Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes. Pic: HEALY RACING

Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 15:53
Gary Carson

Oisin Murphy rode his first ever winner at the Curragh as Art Power confirmed his love for Ireland when winning the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes in clear-cut fashion.

Trained by Tim Easterby, the grey was winning for the fourth time in as many attempts in Ireland.

Swiftly away from the stalls, the 2-1 joint-favourite looked in a comfortable rhythm throughout while his main market rival, Charlie Hills' Garrus, was almost detached at the back of the field under Ryan Moore.

When Garrus did begin to make a move from the rear, Art Power had plenty left and kicked on again over a furlong out, running out a four-and-three-quarter-length winner from Big Gossey, with Garrus third.

The winner, gelded in the winter, is now as low as 8-1 with Betfair for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"He was a top-class sprinter and he lost his form a little bit. Tim Easterby and King Power Racing have been patient with him and today he gave me a super feel," said Murphy.

"He loves Ireland and has never been beaten here, that's his fourth victory from four starts - what a fantastic horse.

"I hadn't ridden any winners here before today, so I can't say I was very confident through the race and I knew what I was doing. I pretended I did anyway and I had the right horse.

"This is a great feeling. I managed to win a Listed race on Buckaroo at Leopardstown last month and to be here on such a big day is massive."

More in this section

Mark Enright onboard Chazzesme after winning 26/3/2023 Broken up in every sense: The extra weight too many jockeys carry
Hukum denies Desert Crown in Sandown sizzler  Hukum denies Desert Crown in Sandown sizzler 
Jeremys Flame burns bright at Limerick Jeremys Flame burns bright at Limerick
<p>ON SONG: Givemethebeatboys &amp; Shane Foley (yellow) win the Group 3 Gain Marble Hill Stakes from Noche Magica (maroon). Pic: HEALY RACING)</p>

Givemethebeatboys books Ascot ticket at the Curragh

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd