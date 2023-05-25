Toss Again can make a winning start over fences at Limerick

Consecutive days of racing in Limerick to be enjoyed, and Thursday’s offering is all about the larger obstacles, with seven chases consuming the entire programme.

Toss Again can make a winning start over fences in the Shoe Rescue Beginners’ Chase. Winner of a maiden hurdle at the second time of asking, he was no match for Rexem in a novice at Killarney in August but went one place better in the October meeting at the same venue.

That win earned him a mark of 125, off which he made his return at the Punchestown festival. On that occasion, he travelled sweetly and only backed out of contention in the closing stages. To his credit, he plugged on well to be beaten less than 15 lengths into seventh place behind Kilbeg King.

He is sure to be better for that run, ready for the switch to jumping fences, and he can take this at the expense of Grozni, who finished in front of him in the Punchestown race but has since been beaten in Haydock.

On hurdle racings, The Friday Man ought to be a leading player but was a touch disappointing on his chasing debut, on which his jumping was indifferent. He will improve in that department and make his mark in time, but he is opposable in this company.

It's a shade frustrating that Friends N Commerce hasn’t yet managed to put a winning mark on his card, but it is worth giving him another chance or two now that he embarks on a chasing career.

On numerous occasions over hurdles, Pat Kelly’s runner caught the eye and suggested his winning turn would not be far away. Unfortunately, that never happened, but he finished in the first three on five of his 11 outings over timber and deserves to get his head in front.

He certainly has the scope to develop into a much better chaser than he was a hurdler, and he has been found a good starting point for his change of focus. He is preferred to It’sallabouteve, who hasn’t had much luck of late. However, the bumper and hurdle winner remains open to improvement and can give a bold showing.

Hurricane Georgie can make a winning return to action in the four-runner El Electronics Irish EBF Mares’ Chase. Gordon Elliott’s six-year-old won three of her six outings between April and July of last year, demonstrating her liking for decent ground. She was out of luck in her four outings later in the season but ran one of her best races when runner-up to Noble Yeats on her final start of last year.

While all three of her rivals in Thursday’s race have run this year, giving them a fitness advantage, the conditions of the race are very much in favour of the selection. Officially rated just 4lbs lower than Jeremys Flame, she is in receipt of 10lbs from that rival, and that does take into account Ben Harvey’s 5lbs claim.

With that included, she is 18lbs well-in with Effernock Fizz and 13lbs well-in with Minx Tiara. Those figures allow her to be a bit below her peak and still come home in front. Presumably, she will be aimed at a return to the Galway Plate, in which she was a 14-1 chance in 2022 but got no further than the first. If that is the aim, she will need to go up a few pounds in the ratings to ensure she gets in.

Likable Chancer has leading claims in the Cube Handicap Chase. Winner off a lowly 74 on his penultimate start, he was upped to 81 for his next outing and was a shade unlucky to run into one as well handicapped as Full Noise. He finished a long way clear of the remainder and while the winner has been upped 12lbs for that run, he has been put up just 3lb. That ought to ensure he remains competitive, and he is just preferred to Winnie Woodnutt, O Mio Babbino, and Tech Talk.