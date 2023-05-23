Irish tips: Night Sparkle can outshine Punchestown rivals 

Sixteen races Tuesday afternoon in Ireland, stretching from the 1:45pm on the National Hunt card in Punchestown to the end of the 5:20pm on the level in Gowran Park. The nap comes early, in the shape of Night Sparkle, who contests the Summer In Town BBQ & Live Sports Weekend June 10 & 11 Maiden Hurdle, the second race at the Kildare venue.

A winner of one of her nine races on the Flat in Britain, she left Simon and Ed Crisford at the end of last season and joined Michael O’Callaghan, for whom she made her hurdling debut in late March at Naas. After travelling sweetly that day, she was a little outpaced after the last but ran on again close home to finish third to By Your Side.

She was well beaten on her second start, at the Punchestown festival, but that was a novice hurdle won by Monbeg Park, and for one so young and with so little experience over hurdles, it could be argued she ran much better than the bare result might suggest.

Tuesday’s drop back to four-year-old company offers a considerable drop in class, and the likely quick conditions will play to her strengths. She is a neat jumper, entitled to improve plenty, and can take this race at the expense of Boher Road.

The last-named was a useful sort on the Flat and made a promising start to his hurdling career when third to Custom Of The Sea at the May festival in Killarney. He won’t have to improve much to play a leading role once more.

The Mediator can take the second division of the Punchestown’s Fittest Club Sunday June 11 Maiden Hurdle.

Winner of a bumper at the first time of asking, Gordon Elliott’s runner ran up behind Hunters Yarn on his second start. On his hurdling debut, in September, he was well put in his place by Saylavee and was well beaten into fifth behind subsequent Grade One winner Inthepocket on his next start.

Off a six-month break, he made his return earlier this month at Down Royal and ran a fine race to be beaten just two and a half lengths into second place behind Top Speed. Sure to step forward from that run, he can confirm form with Sign From Above, who was a place behind him at Down Royal.

In Gowran Park, Perfect Portrait can erase the memory of her costly defeat here earlier this month by taking the Gowran Park Median Auction Fillies’ Maiden. With a rating of 95, a maiden ought to be a formality, and even though she was beaten at odds-on on her recent return to action, it seems reasonable to put that down to needing the run. She wasn’t given a hard time when it was clear she wasn’t going to get her head in front, and, with the benefit of the outing, she can get her turn this time.

There are a few interesting newcomers in the field, but the biggest danger is likely to come from Doctor Nightingale, who was noted finishing to great effect when third to Lady Onyx. That was over seven furlongs at this venue and certainly left the impression the step up to Tuesday’s nine-and-a-half-furlong trip would be ideal. She must be given plenty of respect even if the selection sets quite a standard.