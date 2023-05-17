Tiger Belle justifies gamble to land Cork spoils

Tiger Belle, purchased just three weeks ago at the breeze-ups, made an instant impact for trainer Ado McGuinness and owners Shamrock Thoroughbreds by taking the Irish EBF Median Auction Series Maiden on Wednesday’s card in Cork.

The Cotai Glory filly, who was backed from an overnight high of 22-1 to 6-1, had to know her game well as she was pushed hard by Jenni, who had the benefit of a previous run. On fast ground and going a furious gallop, she dug deep to see off that rival by a neck, with another promising debutant, Ashwiyaa, back in third.

McGuinness said: “We bought her in the breeze-ups off Con Marnane a few weeks back. He said she was very fast, and she is very, very fast — she’ll be Ascot-bound now. We worked her with a couple of fast sprinters we have, and she didn’t disappoint us. She’s been to the Curragh a couple of times and was lightning out of the gates. She’s very professional, a very, very fast filly, and the time was quite good today.”

The market spoke in favour of Tango Flare (16-1 to 13-2) prior to the Sign Up To Our Newsletter Maiden and Patrick Foley’s gelding duly obliged under Luke McAteer. He eased to the front a furlong and a half out and picked up in good style to see off Kings Time, and his trainer is confident there is plenty more to come from the lightly-raced four-year-old.

“His work has always been very, very good, but it was a tricky maiden, and we weren’t coming confident that he’d be winning but we were saying he’d surely be in the shake-up,” said Foley.

“It’s surprising he hasn’t nearly won by now, but it was probably our own fault. We ran him over the wrong trip at Punchestown and he just didn’t see it out. He was second over seven here last season but dropping him back seems to be the key to him.

“We’d have no problem stepping him up in class. Even if he got a few pounds, I think he’d win off that no problem.”

Not Too Real Bad benefited from a fine ride by Shane Foley when winning the Follow Us On Social Media Handicap. Tom Mullins’ filly travelled strongly in midfield and when a gap appeared with a furlong to go, she picked up well to collar Escaping Thejungle and El Tosoro in the final strides.

Admiral Nelson, who won a Curragh maiden on his debut in June of 2020 and was Coventry Stakes favourite following that success, put a second win on his card when springing a 40-1 surprise in the Buy Tickets Online At www.corkracecourse.ie Handicap. Formerly with Aidan O’Brien and Ger Lyons, he is now with Johnny Levins who, along with rider Donagh O’Connor, was winning this race for the second consecutive year, having done so with 28-1 chance Shawaamekh in 2022.

Summer Snow came from last to first to take the Blackwater Apprentice under Jake Coen. Ross O’Sullivan’s filly was off the pace and seemingly going nowhere behind a wall of horses as they raced inside the final quarter of a mile. However, when Coen switched her wide and she had daylight in front of her, she picked up really well to win well.

Dermot Weld saddled the odds-on favourite, Time Tells All, in the Follow Us On Instagram Maiden, but it was his second runner, debutant Harbour Wind, who landed the spoils.

Leigh Roche made most of the running aboard the Moyglare Stud gelding and when Cuban Dawn headed him in the straight, he showed a good attitude to get back up for a neck victory, the pair a long way clear of the remainder.

“Disappointed with the favourite, obviously, but delighted with that horse,” said Kris Weld. “He’s a lovely, kind, honest horse, and he showed it there. The second horse headed him, and he battled back, and showed a really good attitude. We’ll go easy with him and see how he comes out of the race, and then look for a handicap with him in a month or six weeks.”

Andy Slattery and Cian Horgan teamed up to win with Rock Etoile on Tuesday evening in Killarney and they were back amongst the winners on Wednesday when Khafaaq took the Racing Again June 16 Handicap. The eight-year-old travelled nicely to lead over a furlong out and when No Hassle produced a strong challenge inside the final furlong, he found plenty for pressure to hold that rival a shade cosily. It was the sixth career victory for the gelding.