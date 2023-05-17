Cork tips: Time Tells All can make it third time lucky 

Time Tells All can shed his maiden status at the third time of asking by taking the Follow Us On Instagram Maiden. Well touted prior to his debut, in late March at Navan, he looked a winner for much of the trip but was picked up close home by the fast-finishing Drumroll.

On the back of that, he was sent off the 5-4 favourite for a Curragh maiden, but the combination of 10 furlongs and testing ground demanded too much, and he had to settle for third place behind Bright Legend and Young Ireland. The runner-up gave the form a small boost when winning a maiden next time and, in these calmer waters, it will be disappointing if Time Tells All fails to deliver.

Cuban Dawn is the most interesting of his rivals. Jim Bolger’s colt contested a Listed race on debut and ran as well as could be expected by finishing fourth to Paddington. He travelled well to almost two out and, to his credit, tried hard under pressure.

With natural improvement, he ought to be a leading player but the fitting of a tongue-tie tempers enthusiasm somewhat. Dutch Gold has a rating of 83 and while he appears to have found his limit, this is not a deep race, and he will be involved in the finish.

Bold As Love was disappointing on her return to action but she can atone for that defeat by taking the Sign Up To Our Newsletter Maiden.

Donnacha O’Brien’s filly made a most promising start to her career by finishing runner-up to Tarawa and, on the back of that, was sent off favourite to make a winning start to this term.

Having been well positioned for much of the trip, she faded badly to finish fifth behind Curvature, and thus the drop to six furlongs is no surprise.

While her sire, Deep Impact, wouldn’t be a speed influence, she is out of a mare, Malicieuse, whose sole win came over five and a half furlongs, and her Pride Of Dubai half-sister won three times, twice at the minimum trip and once at six furlongs. Given those influences and the evidence of her most recent run, it could be that she is a sprinter and will be hard to beat here if that is the case.

With a rating of 88, Navalny ought to be hard to beat, but he has questions to answer following a modest return to action. The drop back to six furlongs and application of a hood and a tongue-tie will need to have a dramatic effect.

Golden Strangle can have her turn in the Blackwater Apprentice Handicap. Jim Bolger filly has been placed in all three outings to date in handicaps and last time out she was particularly unlucky to run into Persian Queen. Beaten just three parts of a length by the filly who has since gone up 18lbs, she was clear of the remainder and can get her due reward this time.