Kilbeggan tips: Get My Drift can strike for Mouse Morris

Mouse Morris, whose small team performed creditably at the recent Punchestown festival, might strike with the JP McManus-owned Get My Drift in the Cooke’s Bar & Restaurant Caragh Beginners Chase in Kilbeggan.

Successful once over hurdles, at Leopardstown’s 2020 Christmas meetings, Get My Drift has performed creditably in four outings over fences, including two placed efforts, starting with a third to Hollow Games on his fencing bow at Navan back in November.

He was then a beaten favourite in the race won by Marvel De Cerisy at Punchestown before finishing 22 lengths third behind Appreciate It, on the same track, a week before Christmas.

When last seen, Get My Drift made his handicap debut in a Grade B contest at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown in February, where he finished sixth behind Final Orders, little more than a length behind subsequent Grade Three winner Rebel Gold.

Get My Drift has a chase rating of 130, 1lb above chief rival Percy Warner, whose handicap form includes a second to Aarons Day in Naas while market support for Dreal Deal would be significant.

The other chase on the card, the William Hill Extra Places Handicap Chase, offers Friday’s biggest prize and affords The Tack Room an opportunity to provide a first winner for the new training partnership of John and Thomas Kiely.

Having shown promise, The Tack Room opened his account when beating reliable yardstick Sweet Will in a handicap chase at Fairyhouse in February.

He won that day off 106 and, in his only subsequent start, off a 7lb higher mark, started 5-2 favourite for the Bar One Racing Leinster National at Naas on the Sunday before Cheltenham.

Having moved into contention at the second last, the Milan gelding had to settle for sixth spot, beaten 17 lengths, behind Espanito Bello, when the tough three miles might have found him out.

Dropping in trip and racing off a handy weight, The Tack Room should have a solid each-way in a competitive handicap, in which Henry de Bromhead’s Clifton Warrior, runner-up on both chase starts, has obvious claims, despite his relative inexperience.

Willie Mullins, whose debutant You Oughta Know will attract plenty of interest in the bumper, might land the William Hill Epic Value Maiden Hurdle with the lightly-raced Rule The Wind, beaten a half-length by Castle Field Boy at Tipperary last month.