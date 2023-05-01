John McConnell makes flying start to new jumps season

Elsewhere on the Down Royal card, John Gleeson brought 11-8 favourite Ossie’s Lodge from last to first to capture the bumper in good style
VICTORY IS BLISS: Bella Bliss and Eoin Walsh, left, win the Club Orange Hurdle at the expense of Cocoplum. Picture: Healy Racing

Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 19:57
Mark Maguire

Trainer John McConnell, who has enjoyed a tremendous spring with winners at the Cheltenham, Aintree, and Punchestown festivals, started the new National Hunt season with a bang, capturing Monday’s Down Royal feature, the three-mile Club Orange Hurdle with Bella Bliss.

A welcome winner for jockey Eoin Walsh, the six-year-old mare, reappearing a week after a trip to Hexham, got the better of Cocoplum (held when making a last flight mistake) by two and a half lengths.

McConnell said: “She was very unlucky in Hexham — she should have won. But she came out of it well, the owners wanted to come here and we decided to have a crack at it. So it all worked out well.” 

Gordon Elliott notched his first win of the 2023-2024 campaign when The Abbey cruised to victory in the Club Mixers Handicap Chase, opening his chase account at the 11th attempt.

Lisa O’Neill, representing Elliott, said:  “He’s a fun horse and was tackling that trip for the first time. Danny (Gilligan) gave him a great ride — he’s a young guy going places.” 

Mike O’Connor took the opening day riding honours thanks to a double, on Henry de Bromhead’s Top Speed, all-the-way winner of the Ballygowan Opportunity Maiden Hurdle, and the Neill McCluskey-trained I Don’t Get It in the Club Lemon Handicap Hurdle.

After The Flier Begley landed the Club Loaded Beginners Chase under Ben Bromley, trainer Stuart Crawford said: “The form of all his race has worked out well and I’ve always felt that fences would be his job. I think he could be a graded horse over them.” 

And John Gleeson, whose exploits on board A Dream To Share in recent weeks have been remarkable, brought the Tony Martin-trained 11-8 favourite Ossie’s Lodge from last to first to capture the bumper in good style, beating Perfect Nelson by four lengths.

