Jonbon proves a point with Celebration success at Sandown

Nicky Henderson's favourite impresses under Aidan Coleman and is cut from 6-1 to 4-1 for next year's Ryanair Chase
Jonbon proves a point with Celebration success at Sandown

SOARING CLEAR: Jonbon and Aidan Coleman jumps ahead of the field in the Grade 1 Bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown. Pic: Healy Racing

Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 14:24
Staff

Jonbon proved a point for Nicky Henderson, taking on and beating senior rivals over two miles in the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown.

Sent off the 8-13 favourite for the Grade One feature, Aidan Coleman's mount, who was runner-up in the Arkle Challenge Trophy to El Fabiolo, had bounced back to score at Aintree on his previous start.

It was something of a surprise Henderson decided to run him again, given his busy back-end to the season, and in open company.

It was not all plain sailing for the brother of Douvan, however. Having led early against his four rivals, he made two jumping errors and was briefly shuffled back to last.

Coleman gave him plenty of time to get his act together and he was soon on the bridle again, and was back in contention by the Pond Fence, where Captain Guinness and Rachael Blackmore had asserted.

Beating off Greaneteen, who had won this race for the past two years, the pair had it to themselves over the last two fences, but Jonbon's stamina kicked in, and a superb jump at the last sealed the deal for the three-and-three-quarter-length winner.

Jonbon was cut to 4-1 from 6-1 with Coral for next season's Ryanair Chase and 6-1 (from 10s) for the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

PA

More in this section

Punchestown Festival - Day Four State Man in cruise control without Constitution Hill
Impervious in a different league to Punchestown rivals Impervious in a different league to Punchestown rivals
Klassical Dream completes Punchestown hat-trick Klassical Dream completes Punchestown hat-trick
<p>GREEN FOR GO: Impaire Et Passe, left, jumps the last en route to winning the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

Impaire Et Passe wins but fails to impress Willie Mullins

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd