Punchestown tips: Broomfield Hall poised to strike for Philip Dempsey

It's day three in Punchestown and Broomfield Hall, who was a winner over hurdles at this meeting in 2022, can add a chase success to her festival tally by taking the Close Brothers Irish EBF Mares’ Handicap Chase, the seventh race on Thursday's eight-race card.

Representing Philip Dempsey, she developed into a decent hurdler in the latter half of last season and made a winning start to her chasing career when touching off Happy D’ex in a mares’ beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse.

On her next start, she contested a novice chase over the same course and distance and ran out a comfortable winner. She found the company and the heavy going too much for her when pulled up in a Grade Two chase at Limerick’s Christmas festival and, on the back of that, was left off more than three months.

She returned at the Easter festival in Fairyhouse and ran as well as could have been expected when a well-beaten fourth behind Instit. Doubtlessly, this meeting was on the cards for her for some time and that run should have put her spot-on for this assignment.

While she is top weight, Danny Gilligan takes off a valuable 7lbs, and she can take this at the expense of last year’s winner, Lilith, and unbeaten chaser Queen Jane.

Klassical Dream can complete his hat-trick of victories in the Grade One Ladbrokes Champion Stayers’ Hurdle. The former Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner was below his best in the Stayers’ Hurdle at this year’s Cheltenham Festival but is unbeaten at this meeting and while he is now nine years old, he is relatively lightly raced and there is no reason he cannot run to form.

Prior to his run at Prestbury Park, he finished a close second behind one of Thursday’s rivals, Teahupoo, in the Grade One Hatton’s Grace. That was a huge effort on his seasonal debut and as the ground was much more in favour of the winner than it was Klassical Dream, he can reverse the form on this quicker ground.

Sire Du Berlais has had a superb season, winning the stayers’ hurdles at Cheltenham and Aintree and while it would be folly to dismiss him entirely, it is a huge task to complete the treble.

Monkfish was a superb chasing prospect in younger days and while he missed the best part of two years through injury, there was a lot to like about his recent return to action. The concern, of course, is that this run comes quite quickly on the back of that, and hence there is a doubt he can build upon or even replicate it.

Ballyburn will take a great deal of beating in the finale, the JP & M Doyle Bumper. Winner of his only point-to-point, he made his debut for Willie Mullins in a bumper at this venue.

He carried his head particularly low and took quite a keen hold that day but the way he picked up under pressure and ran to the line was most impressive. He is bound to be much better for that experience and can take this step up in class in his stride.

Slade Steel has a similar profile, having won a point-to-point and a bumper, and will give the selection plenty to think about.