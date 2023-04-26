Exceptional Galopin Des Champs to continue winning run

Punchestown preview

With the Gold Cup winner and runner-up, the King George winner, and the Ryanair Chase winner contesting the Grade One Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup, it ought to be a mouthwatering prospect, but the reality is that Galopin Des Champs is an exceptional horse and will, barring accidents, continue his winning run.

Unbeaten in all completed starts over fences, he made a couple of mistakes early in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and yet came through to win more than a shade cosily. It was a performance for the ages, and at seven years of age, we will, hopefully, get to enjoy a few more years of the development of a superstar.

Gold Cup runner-up and King George winner Bravemansgame ran his heart out to finish second at Cheltenham and there are likely to be those who make the case for him reversing the form back over this slightly shorter trip and easier track. Certainly, he ought to be a little better at this trip, but Galopin Des Champs was ridden to make a late play at Cheltenham, and that does not have to be his way. He can lie handy, even lead, and thus there is no reason to believe he cannot be as good at the bare three miles.

Envoi Allen may not be the most reliable conveyance these days, but he was not far off his best when beating Shishkin in the Ryanair Chase. The form received something of a boost when the runner-up won the Betway Bowl at Aintree. He was a long way below his best when a distant seventh behind Bravemansgame in the King George and while he is difficult to recommend, it will be fascinating to see if he has the ability to put it up to the front two in the market. Galway Plate and American Grand National winner Hewick also deserves mention as he ran a cracker in the Gold Cup. He was just beginning to struggle when falling two out, but it was a huge effort, nonetheless.

Gaelic Warrior was no match for exciting stablemate Impaire Et Passe in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival but can make the breakthrough at Grade One level in the Irish Mirror Vovice Hurdle.

While he has done most of his racing at two miles, he was noted staying on nicely over 21 furlongs at Cheltenham and his trainer, Willie Mullins, has long felt he could excel over even further. Today, he gets the chance to show his suitability to it and can take this at the expense of stablemate Embassy Gardens.

Tony Martin has had a good season and he can continue that good run by taking the opening race, the Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap, with Unanswered. The six-year-old won a handicap at the November meeting in Cheltenham but has been out of luck in three runs since.

He finished a close third two runs ago, at Navan, and was noted staying on well when filling the same spot in a handicap at the Easter festival in Fairyhouse. He remains open to improvement over hurdles and is preferred to Big Debates, who is well-in relative to his chasing mark.

In the Grade One Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion Bumper, A Dream To Share is bidding for an unprecedented fifth bumper success and can achieve it to wrap up a superb season. Winner of two bumpers last year, he made an impressive winning return at the Dublin Racing Festival and followed up in style at Cheltenham.

It is a huge ask to hold form through three major festivals, but he has had just two runs this season and thus could, in theory at least, be somewhat fresh. He has been tested in numerous ways over the course of his four outings and has come through with flying colours each time. If he turns up in the same form this time, it will take something special to lower his colours.

Tullyhill is a new rival, and a very interesting one. Sold for £220,000 sterling after winning a point to point, he was impressive winning his bumper at Gowran, and the form received a small boost when the runner-up won next time. He represents Willie Mullins, who has won seven of the last eight runnings of the race, and Patrick Mullins has chosen him ahead of Cheltenham fifth and seventh It’s For Me and Western Diego, and Rath Gaul Boy.